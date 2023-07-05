Loud as Giants

Album: Empty Homes

Category: Ambient / Shoegaze / Noise

Label: Consouling Sounds

Release Date: 2023-04-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s incredible to think that prior to the formation of Loud as Giants, Dirk Serries and Justin K. Broadrick had formally collaborated on an album only once before, especially since they’re both well known for their individual exploratory spirits and often supported each other’s live performances. Oh well, better late than never as Empty Homes presents the two forging a creative partnership that, although hardly deviating from the musical pathways they’ve been known to travel, yields an entrancing experience all the same. Crafted in the midst of the pandemic, the album reflects the pair’s feelings of isolation and nostalgia, its four tracks demonstrating audio streams of consciousness that evoke the haunted cries of what was and can never be again. Driven by seemingly unending washes of ambient guitar and synth drenched in reverb and delay, Empty Homes unfolds gradually to reveal various miasmal elements – angular bass lines, steely and resonant guitar melodies, sparsely programmed drumbeats that eventually amplify into overdriven pulses and metallic clanks, all throbbing with a propulsive urgency that vacillates between the brooding reveries of “Monument” and “Room Three,” to the dark reminiscence of “Estranged,” and finally to a resigned embrace of “Isolation,” which concludes things with the eerie singing of a steady, droning synth tone. It’s a soundtrack to the streets of a once bustling city, the neighborhood avenues of one’s hometown once teeming with life and activity, now uncanny and undisturbed. And yet, it’s not a hopeless or despondent record, the songs taking their time to breathe and envelop the listener. As Serries and Braodrick have stated that there was no imperative to invent anything new, there is a comfort in Empty Homes, free from the need to awe or transcend, but to just… be.



Track list:

Monument Estranged Room Three Isolation



Justin K. Broadrick

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Dirk Serries

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Consouling Sounds

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram