Loreena McKennitt

Album: Under a Winter’s Moon

Category: Folk / Traditional

Label: Quinlan Road

Release Date: 2022-11-18





After a short hiatus, Loreena McKennitt presents Under a Winter’s Moon, an evocative live collection of holiday-themed songs sure to be a welcome return for fans. Showcasing her signature Celtic-inspired instrumentation and ethereal vocals, the album is mostly traditional songs and is sure to please, offering nods to several corners of the globe, stretching from Canada to Wales and on to the Middle East. Each song tells its own unique story and the new takes on well-known Christmas carols mixed with spoken poetry are all full of imagery, making it easy to get lost in the music. Standout tracks include the haunting renditions of “Good King Wenceslas” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” and a stunning update of “Snow” from her 1987 album To Drive the Cold Winter Away. The second disc is notably padded out with the narrated tracks, which may not be to everyone’s taste but do provide a necessary segue between pieces.

This is one of those live albums that is so perfected, if it were not for the applause at the end of each song, one would believe that this was fully recorded in a studio. The production and live recording is simply top-notch, with every instrument and vocal nuance captured in crystal clear detail. The arrangements are lush and full, with McKennitt’s vocals soaring above the instrumentation, while still giving them room to breathe. It’s also difficult to talk about this album without noting the impressive caliber of the other personnel lending their talents. Longtime collaborator Caroline Lavelle provides cello that firmly guides many of the pieces and offers a stunning countenance to McKennitt’s voice, while Graham Hargrove’s percussion is almost hypnotic with the tense excitement that seems present around the winter holiday season.

Like her previous offerings, Under a Winter’s Moon is a stunning blend of ethereal and atmospheric timbres. Fans of Enya will likely find much to love here. McKennitt’s vocals are as powerful as ever, and her style applied to the traditional carols creates a unique and captivating sound that both honors them and brings them into the modern day. Overall, this is a must-have for fans of Loreena McKennitt’s music and anyone looking for a unique take on holiday music.



Track list:

Disc 1

Tom Jackson Reads the Sky Woman Story Balulalow Let Us the Infant Greet The Wexford Carol Banquet Hall Dickens’ Dublin Un Flambeau Jeanette, Isabelle / I Saw Three Ships Medley Jeffrey George Recites Winter Diamonds Huron Carol Let All That Are to Mirth Inclined



Disc 2

Snow A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Part One The Holly and the Ivy A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Part Two God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Part Three Gloucestershire Wassail A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Part Four Good King Wenceslas A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Part Five Coventry Carol A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Part Six In the Bleak Midwinter



Loreena McKennitt

Stitch Mayo (StitchM)