Lockjaw

Album: Songs of Death

Category: Industrial / Gothic / Metal

Label: Dark Drug Records

Release Date: 2024-06-14

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Milwaukee’s Lockjaw almost feels like one of those “best kept secret” types of bands, having shared the stage over the past 20 years with so many heavy hitters, yet somehow remaining on the periphery of largescale recognition. Marking the group’s seventeenth release, Songs of Death lives up to its title as Medavon DeRaj’e and company deliver an industrialized set of death rock and gothic metal songs that build on the foundations laid down by pioneers like The Damned, Samhain, and 45 Grave, but with an even grittier, uglier tonality that one could easily attribute to Hellhammer and early Celtic Frost. At times, the vocals have that grimy and grunting wail that Tom G. Warrior had in his early years, especially when drenched in reverb as in the chorus to the opening “Moon Fire.” The same can be said of “Screaming” as howls of “But I’m fine” belie the depressive lyrics about waning mental health, while the raspy baritone harmonies of “Mourning Light” and the almost crooning melodies of “Faster” hint more at the band’s post-punk predilections, the latter particularly noteworthy in its ironic title of “Faster,” yet being one of the slower and more accessible songs. “When the World Slows Down” goes even more down that rabbit hole with rhythmic electronics and strums of acoustic guitar, the cool tone of the bass certain to draw you into that classic gothic ambience. All the while, Scotty Damned exhibits some wild and unhinged histrionics in his guitar solos, offsetting the haunted precision of his somber riffs the likes of which Peter Steele and Tony Iommi would enjoy, while Jake Steffes’ bass and KW Mart’s drums stand out for their vibrance and steely tones; Mart’s organic interplay with the programmed loops and glitches allows tracks like “Until the Last,” ”Death Is On the Way,” and “Resist” to make their mark on the listener’s psyche, the samples and synth leads on the latter track hotly striking that spook factor. Of course, there’s a certain amount of kitsch and camp in lyrics like “I’m lost in the gloom,” “Only love can set us free,” or “The crows are perched and waiting for the feast with the beast,” which accentuates the intrinsic fun of the genre without sacrificing the bravado of the band’s performance and DeRaj’e’s production. It’s almost unfortunate that Lockjaw seems so capable of delivering similar thrills that other bands so effectively capitalized on to greater success. As such, Songs of Death doesn’t offer much you’ve not heard before, but there are only so many ways to break the mold of industrial/goth anyway, and the album’s 28 minutes pack enough punch to make it worth your while.



Track list:

Moon Fire Screaming Resist Mourning Light Death Is On the Way Faster Until the Last When the World Slows Down



