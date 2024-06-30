Liz Lamere

Album: One Never Knows

Category: Electro / Art Pop / No Wave

Label: In the Red Records

Release Date: 2024-06-14

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Picking up where her Keep It Alive debut left off two years ago, One Never Knows sees Liz Lamere continuing to forge her own creative path while still paying tribute to her late husband, the legendary Alan Vega. As such, these seven songs follow a similar pattern as the previous record, with finely honed instrumentals that revel in their looping repetitions – each synth layer and drumbeat is insistent, deliberate, carefully mapped out to insinuate themselves rhythmically into the listener’s psyche. Although still indicative of the urban vibrance of the New York City underground, Lamere seems much more comfortable on this outing to temper the punky aggression with more hinged melodicism. This isn’t to say that she’s lost her acerbic edge by any stretch, with the “Vibration” single being a prime example with its themes of empowerment delivered through chanted mantras of “impossible, probable, unstoppable” atop funky dance grooves that are sure to evoke images of the seedy nightclubs and alleyways of New York in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The same can be said of the opening “King City Ghost” as its darkly melodic synths and Lamere’s rhythmic vocal layers making for an insanely catchy intro, or the rather excellent “Moment” as the noisy electronics belie the inherent pop flavoring, with a spoken word break of “This is all there is / drop the illusion / wait no more to live / ride the ebbs and flows” poetically and poignantly conveying that beloved cliché to live for the moment. From the is slow, slithery, and seductive “Mind” to the somber and harmonious “If Only,” Lamere shows a steady proficiency in the realm of art pop, with the closing “No Regrets” even hinting at a slightly early ‘90s IDM vibe with subtly mixed piano arpeggios amid fuzzed out pads. It’s gratifying to hear that Lamere is able to apply such focus and force to her own artistry and still honor Alan Vega’s impact and spirit. Even with its poppier traits, there is a brisk and satisfying punch to the 24 minutes and change that One Never Knows delivers – you’ll want to have the album on repeat for a good while.



Track list:

King City Ghost Strike Vibration Mind Moment If Only No Regrets



Liz Lamere

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

In the Red Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram