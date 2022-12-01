Liz Lamere

Album: Keep It Alive

Category: Electro / Punk / No Wave

Label: In the Red Records

Release Date: 2022-05-20





It has been six years since Alan Vega departed from this mortal coil, but his legacy has lived on as his wife and frequent artistic collaborator Liz Lamere has carried on his work. Keep It Alive marks her debut as a solo artist, and it seems an appropriate title as the album’s seven tracks present a sort of pungent vitality sure to remind many of those days in the New York City underground when Vega first gave us the proto-electropunk stylings of Suicide. For better or worse, comparisons are sure to abound as the opening “Lights Out” immediately recalls the spirit of those bygone days with its minimal yet urgent electronic beats, layers of vibrant and energetic synths, and Lamere’s sparse, assertive, yet controlled vocal delivery. However, it would be a disservice to simply dismiss the record as a byproduct of Lamere’s close working partnership with her late husband; an accomplished drummer in the punk scene, Keep It Alive is just as much a proclamation of her own creative impulses. Songs like “Stand” and especially “Subway Cyanide” bear noisy bass and rhythms that drone like the passing roars of the city’s renowned subway, both grim and grimy as they evoke the loneliness and paranoia one might attribute. The steely and ominous synth leads of “Heat Beat,” “Freedom’s Last Call,” and especially the clubby disco of “Sin” resonate with the city’s more urban and licentious traits, the latter sure to get stuck in one’s head with lines like “Sin is not evil,” Lamere’s vocals vacillating between disaffected melody and resigned monotony. Recorded during the lockdowns, there’s an almost cinematic quality to Keep It Alive as its textures and tonal palette craft a painterly vision of a city in the throes of desperation and despair, but the overall character is one of sneering defiance against the turmoil. Liz Lamere has done well to honor Alan Vega’s spirit while stepping out from his shadow and fervently establishing her own artistic identity.



Track list:

Lights Out Stand Sin Heat Beat Subway Cyanide Cruise Screen Freedom’s Last Call



Liz Lamere

In the Red Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)