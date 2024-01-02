LeviLevi vs. Bangalore

Album: Bangalore vs. LeviLevi / The Urban Soundtrack

Category: Electronic / Trip-Hop / Industrial / Funk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-08-05

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s almost impossible to talk about the industrial music scene without even the slightest mention of Charles Levi due to his involvement in so many bands and projects since the ‘80s. His hospitalization in early 2021 shook the community to its core, leading to numerous fundraisers and live shows organized to assist with his medical and living costs; among them now are these two albums curated by Chris/Bangalore, showcasing collaborative recordings made by and with Levi spanning 20 years.

Such a noble cause almost precludes standard critique, and one could certainly criticize the monotony of Bangalore’s modus operandi on Bangalore vs. LeviLevi, every track a veritable collage of DJ scratches, glitch-laden drum loops, mangled samples, sparse synth and guitar lines, and of course Levi’s signature basslines. Sure, the aggressive guitars and beats of “Meditate” and “Full Moon Reading” might be reminiscent of Pigface, and it isn’t as if Bangalore’s production is anything to scoff at; the album is meticulously constructed to be an immersive aural experience… but it’s no question who the real star of this affair is, from the angular grooves amid spacious oscillations on “Septick” to the slaps and pops of “D-Stress,” the ascending runs of “Electric Cinema,” and the soulful and jazzy chill of “Candle Light.”

For the second effort, The Urban Soundtrack presents a long gestating collaboration between Levi and departed producer Jason McNinch, now lovingly remastered by Bangalore. Similar to the companion piece, the album is more a series of vignettes and primarily instrumental pieces, each serving to establish a sonic narrative that engages the listener in a decidedly urban atmosphere, Levi’s bass and overall musical prowess taking the spotlight. The understated and occasionally unhinged vocals underscored by funky rhythms and brassy orchestral samples on “Fear” and “Saint Noblesville Massacre” would almost certainly make Paul Oakenfold and Barry Adamson blush with envy, while the trippy breaks of “Rich Girl” and “Elaine Place” and the trancelike grooves of “Going Back to Cleveland” drip with a melodic hip-hop attitude that is sure to remind many of the ‘90s. The same can be said of “Product of the Pathetic” and “Black Shamed,” which have a grimy haunted quality that contrasts with the distinct Chicago vibe of “Kill Your Lover.”

Cliché though it may sound to the most jaded, the healing power of music simply can’t be understated. With contributions from the likes of Brian Hundley, Tim Pethtel, and Mark Panick, there is plenty of stylistic variety on Bangalore vs. LeviLevi and The Urban Soundtrack, all anchored to a cohesive sound and mission: Charles Levi. These two albums are not only Chris/Bangalore’s dedicated tribute to one of the scene’s most celebrated musicians in a time of need, but also a testament to the creative diversity that has been at its core for more than four decades.



Track list:

Bangalore vs. LeviLevi

What the F*ck Beyond Capacity D-Stress Bitch Free Zone Full Moon Reading August 1st 2023 Fam Meditate You Won’t See Septick Electric Cinema Warped Records Candle Light Warped Records [Pine Tree Radar Mix] Love in Orbit



The Urban Soundtrack

New You City Fear Going Back to Cleveland Saint Noblesville Massacre Fatefall Black Shamed Rich Girl Fade to Black Kill Your Lover Elaine Place Anitquated Product of the Pathetic Piemps in Paradise Rich Girl [Champagne Bangalore Mix] Peace of Mind



