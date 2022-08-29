Leathers

Album: Reckless

Category: Electro / Synthpop

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2021-06-11





Splintering off from her work with ACTORS, Shannon Hemmett reveals her love of synth with her Leathers solo outlet. Her debut EP, Reckless showcases a blend of synthpop, new wave, and synthwave sounds elevated by Hemmett’s breathy melancholy vocal style, acting as an appetizer for a full-length debut coming soon to Artoffact Records. “Phantom Heart” acts as the EP’s biggest highlight with its intricate arrangements, strong synth hook, and a beautifully layered vocal melody on the chorus. The sorrowful ballad “Day for Night,” with its dreamily slow pace, feels like it’s ripped from a blue-tinted scene of an ‘80s teen drama. “Missing Scene” is the closest to an ACTORS track to be found on the EP with its guitar and bass line harkening back to the style of Hemmett’s other job and giving the EP its heaviest track. Unfortunately, the opening title track and closing track “Dangerous” are a bit overly simplistic and repetitive; “Dangerous” in particular, being essentially the same song as “Reckless” with a six-minute runtime, greatly overstays its welcome. That said, the tracks are still carried by Hemmett’s vocal abilities and are generally inoffensive and mostly suffer by comparison to the EP’s other tracks. Despite these minor shortcomings, Reckless is an exceptionally pleasant showcase of Hemmett’s writing and vocal ability, carrying the listener on her melancholy journey. The juxtaposition of the peppy synth arrangements with Hemmett’s lovely, soulful vocal delivery makes for a haunting EP bathed in a dreamy neon glow.



Track list:

Reckless Phantom Heart Day for Night Missing Scene Dangerous



Leathers

Artoffact Records

Trubie Turner (Flexei)