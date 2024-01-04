Last Machine Operation

Album: We’ll Light the Stars Tonight

Category: Industrial / Rock / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-13

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





After inviting us into his world four years ago, Todd Black has returned with his second album under the moniker of Last Machine Operation, and it’s pretty clear that he intends for We’ll Light the Stars Tonight to live up to its title. Across its nearly 37 minute runtime, Black bombards the listener with a barrage of tried and true industrial/metal riffs offset by some rather thoughtfully crafted synth arrangements; all the while, his voice vacillates between a guttural punklike roar in most of the choruses and a throaty and restrained lower register in his verses. It’s not a particularly imaginative or finessed approach, sounding at times like a less refined Tommy Victor or Klank Diolosa, but it’s effective nonetheless, especially in a song like “The Night the Stars Fell” when he soars into an emotive melody that is emphasized by chiming tones and a grimy bass; as well, the song concludes with a rather nice piano outro whose shuffled delay gives it a unique character, though the change in tempo is somewhat jarring. In fact, these tempo changes appear as well in “Mind Heist” and “Human Error” with little to predicate them beyond simply moving from one section of the song to another, which can make for a disjointed and not altogether pleasant experience. Thankfully, even these songs display some excellent interplay of chugging guitar riffs and pulsating synth, as well as some dynamic drumming. The same can be said of the propulsive “Black Future,” the thrashing “Machine Dreams,” and the creeping “C.O.D.A.,” whose caustic harmonics and vocoder accompaniments add to its mechanized appeal. Miscellen and Mindless Faith founder Jason Sevanick provides the mix and master, which undoubtedly helped amplify the stronger qualities of Black’s songwriting and production, making We’ll Light the Stars Tonight a solid industrial/metal effort.



Track list:

Black Future Machine Dreams Mind Heist The Night the Stars Fell C.O.D.A. Human Error Afterlife



Last Machine Operation

