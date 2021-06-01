La Bande-Son Imaginaire

Album: La Muerte en Vintage

Category: Electro / Goth / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-01-01





“Horror jazz” is as good a description as any for what La Bande-Son Imaginaire creates, although even that would be something of a misnomer; with La Muerte en Vintage marking the group’s third full-length album, the trio from Oaxaca, México manages to defy strict categorization with an almost vaudevillian style of darkly atmospheric electro. After the ominous swells of vintage synth in the “Antes de Que Cante El Gallo” intro, “Laisse-Moi Faire” kicks the record off with a blend of spooky synth and guitar tones that evoke a classic horror vibe, the disco beat and occasional touches of dissonant strings and trumpet giving a distinctly Mexican flavor. The same can be said for much of the album as El Fenix Negro’s vibrant fiddles add a touch of haunt and howl to tracks like the pulsating proto-EBM of “La Morte en Vintage” and the eerie disco of “Macabre,” along with the chilly organ tones and theremin warbles of “A Gogoth,” the lounge lizard piano hooks of “Le Chat,” and the frigid guitar tones of “Charmante” and especially the closing “Altar de Muertos,” provided on the latter track by MINISTRY’s Sin Quirin; indeed, the slick arpeggios and ostinato riffs add a fine texture to the disco beat and quivering theremin to elevate the track from mediocre to excellent, the tastefully minimalist solo mirroring the violins to great effect. There are funkier tracks like the aforementioned “Le Chat” and “Pos Novela Negra,” which somehow evokes Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and “Presagio” with its familiar rocking shuffle beat. Throughout the record, Óscar Tanat’s vocals vacillate between a disaffected baritone to an unhinged and aggressive wail, sounding almost like a whimsical sermon for a celebration of the Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), though not being in English, it’s difficult for this writer to judge their lyrical effectiveness; still, they work well enough to keep the album in the realm of festive desert-dwelling ghosts and skeletons. As well, with the abundance of dark electro from north of the border and the other side of the Atlantic, it is quite refreshing to hear an album like La Muerte en Vintage as proof of what México has to offer to the scene.



Track list:

Antes de Que Cante El Gallo Laisse-Moi Faire [Album Version] La Morte en Vintage Pos Novela Negra Macabre [Album Version] A Gogoth Páramo de Espectros Charmante Le Chat Presagio Altar de Muertos



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)