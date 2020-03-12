Klack

Album: Introducing the 1984 Renault LeCar

Category: EBM / Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2019-01-21





The duo of Caustic’s Matt Fanale and Null Device’s Eric Oehler – collectively known as Klack – has been putting out singles and EPs since 2017. With a throwback sound recalling ‘80s style synthwave and EBM, Fanale and Oehler trade off vocal duties and do an amazing job of paying homage to those older styles, with Introducing the 1984 Renault LeCar marking the band’s second full EP following Do You Klack? and the “Pump Up the Jam” and “Addicted to Love” cover singles. Songs like “With Precision” and “Time” veer into Nitzer Ebb territory, conjuring a Douglas McCarthy vibe in the vocals, while “Lost Without You” and Flowers for Ravers” have a relatively calmer Jean-Luc de Meyer feel. The production is of better quality than the sounds the pair are emulating, and the songwriting is catchy and danceable. In keeping with the irreverent humor Fanale and Oehler have displayed in the past, the samples used are tongue-in-cheek as the title track uses advertising from an obscure model of car, “With Precision” using obvious Star Wars samples, and “Lost Without You” using antiquated misogynistic recordings describing how women are to properly attract men. Followed by 2400bps 8-N-1 in November, all three of Klack’s EPs were packaged together for the Catching Up with Klack album released in February of this year. There isn’t a huge variety from song to song, so it could get monotonous if one were to listen to such a collection; luckily, since all the band’s releases have been in small and easy-to-digest bits, one can still purchase this EP – and indeed all of Klack’s output – individually, which is great for DJ mixes for years to come.



Track list:

Le Car With Precision Lost Without You Flowers For Ravers The Revolution Will Be Synthesized Time v1.1



Klack

Douglas Leach (nowandforalltime)