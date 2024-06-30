Kiss Is Kill

Album: Anatomy of Fear

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Machine Music United

Release Date: 2024-03-15

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





If you were a fan of Kiss Is Kill’s Imposter Syndrome debut, you most likely by now had given up on the prospect of a follow-up record. James Chapple, the driving force behind the industrial/rock project has waited an entire decade to grace us with his sophomore release, Anatomy of Fear. Despite the extended hiatus, Chapple has been anything but creatively static. Away from the industrial music scene, he has carved out a pretty impressive career as an award-winning producer and composer for TV shows and video games. While the new album doesn’t wildly differ stylistically from its predecessor, Chapple’s songwriting has evolved and matured in the 10 years since his last LP. Brimming with bombastic, ultra catchy industrial/rock, the album definitely has more of a radio-friendly feel to it, while still full of unrelenting attitude. Kicking things off is the absolute earworm “100%,” sounding like a fusion of Republica’s “Ready to Go” and Nine Inch Nails’ “Copy of a.” It’s a stellar opener with an instantly recitable chorus guaranteed to get lodged in the back of your brain for days on end. Things get more frenetic on the supercharged dance rocker “The Left is Right.” Unleashing audacious levels of energy, the Prodigy-esque drum & bass-driven stomper takes no prisoners. The track’s snarling melody is backed up by some vicious six-string savagery that sounds more like someone wielding a chainsaw than a guitar. Cuts like “How Can I Let You Know,” “Wasted,” and “Childe” really demonstrate some of Chapple’s finest work on the album, colliding the hard rock and electronic mayhem of nü-metal and Neue Deutsche Härte, and packed with knockout blows of down-tuned chords and punchy choruses. Adding some extra dynamics to the record are a bunch of guest musicians and producers; most notably, we have a return appearance from Victory Pill’s Pete Crossman, who co-wrote, mixed, and added synth work to both “100%” and “Childe.” And a name that seems to pop up everywhere lately is that of Norwegian electronic artist Sebastian Komor, contributing guitar, synths, and writing duties with Jeff Tolbert on “Progress.” Anatomy of Fear is such a fun record – superbly written and immaculately produced, and while there’s nothing revolutionary about it, you can’t argue with an album you immediately want to play again. With his work in other media, it is clear Chapple is a very busy man; let’s just hope not too busy to make us wait another decade for more of the excellent Kiss Is Kill.



Track list:

100% Progress Left is Right How Can I Let You Know? Wasted IDGAF Matter of Time Take It Childe



