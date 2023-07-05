King Yosef

Album: An Underlying Hum

Category: Industrial / Hardcore / Noise

Label: Bleakhouse

Release Date: 2023-04-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Following less than a year after The Ever Growing Wound, Tayves Yosef Pelletier makes good on his promise that the EP was but a steppingstone for what he had in store for this, his first full-length album as King Yosef. An Underlying Hum offers an extension and extrapolation of the artist’s vicious and unrelenting blend of post-hardcore aggression, trap and hip-hop grooves, and grinding industrial textures, with its themes of addressing trauma and unpleasant memories best personified by the repetitions of “This world will leave me behind, it waits for nobody” on “Echo,” sung in both an almost mocking despondency and urgent roars. It’s almost alarming the extremities Pelletier is willing to employ, aided by producer Kurt Ballou, as a track like “Nameless” engulfs the listener in guttural industrial fury, the steely vocal melodies in tandem with Cameron Gené’s gritty bass tone drilling mercilessly with lines like “Just a figure without a face” and “The pain makes me stay.”

Even the comparably quieter “Drift Below” offers no reprieve as its cold guitars and swirling background ambience threatens to erupt into cacophony, Pelletier throatily pleading against “a reality I can’t sustain” before rolling breakbeats and a throbbing subsonic bass enters, while “The Crevice/Light Seeps In” builds slowly as decrepit and harmonized vocals atop grimy drones and steady trap beats eventually burst into a noisy, yet darkly melodic tableau of guitars and Lynden Rook’s muscular drumming; the track shifts to minimal but evocative pianos and it’s quite dreamy and harrowing in its atmosphere, lines like “Was it worth it?” and “Never so bad that the light won’t leak in” poignantly poking at the psyche. “Adrienne” and “Pulling at a Thread” do thankfully scale the volume back for a few minutes of shoegazing reverie, leaving Pelletier to contemplate his very identity in the concluding title track, asking furiously, “Why did I have to be like this?” if there is indeed a God that made him so.

The profundity with which King Yosef addresses such matters lyrically is amplified by the sheer noisy force of his instrumentals, making An Underlying Hum a surprisingly sophisticated expression of mental and emotional anguish. Those uninterested in the severity of industrial noise and hardcore will likely not wish to subject themselves to this album, but they would be depriving themselves of a work of supreme honesty and self-awareness that should… must be celebrated in art and music.



Track list:

Frame Cascade of Doubt Echo Power Nameless 110817 Drift Below Adrienne Pulling at a Thread The Crevice/Light Seeps In An Underlying Hum



