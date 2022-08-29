KilledHerself

Album: Glorified Degeneracy / Technological Existentialism

Category: Electronic / Glitch / EDM

Label: Not Alive Records

Release Date: 2021-08-09 / 2021-09-24





Some say that pleasure ought not to be simple, that it should be a function of refinement and delicacy. Despite this commendable sentiment, sometimes pleasure can also be intrinsic and accessible, and this is the case with these two past releases from KilledHerself. Glorified Degeneracy is a dyad that delivers pulsing bass lines and plenty of glitched out percussion that would be well at home in any rave or club setting. However, the variance between “Cyberslut” and “Lustful Violence” is admittedly minimal, despite both offering a tangible sense of ultraviolet gaming.

On the other hand, Technological Existentialism is a deeply engaging four-course meal of EDM that exhibits a deeply pleasing poetry in its brevity. It’s this execution of creating a hook, varying the dynamics, and avoiding letting anything grow stale that works so well for it. “Neurological Feedback Loop” blasts with much more ‘80s synthwave aplomb, whereas “Technological Existentialism” grates with a certain infectiously 5D drone that evokes the intensity of Wychdoktor or Death Grips. However, it’s the latter half of the EP that truly stands out, especially when compared to Glorified Degeneracy’s agreeable but somewhat more vanilla EDM elements. “Consciousness Corruption” takes the album in a much more jungle and jazzy direction – a swampy, savvy palate cleanser of a song, whereas “Circuit Witch” goes full noise/ambient, tribal tom work and swooning distortion crescendo into muted, reverberating drumskins. Ultimately, both are deeply stimulating to any glitch-itch lacking in a plagued (and therefore rave-free world) and with these two 2021 releases, along with several having followed (mostly available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp), KilledHerself has pumped out a veritable stable of Canadian EDM that’s well worth giving a spin.



Track list:

Glorified Degeneracy

Cyberslut Lustful Violence



Technological Existentialism

Neurological Feedback Loop Technological Existentialism Consciousness Corruption Circuit Witch



KilledHerself

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)