kETvECTOR

Album: Emergent Properties

Category: Experimental / Ambient / Electronic

Label: Rustblade

Release Date: 2023-10-16

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





There is a certain luxury to a project like kETvECTOR, as Justin Bennett, Stefano Rossello, and Filippo Corradin are seemingly in no shortage of other creative pursuits. Six years after Fig. 23, Emergent Properties sees the trio engaging in an entrancing exploration of their avant-garde and experimental predilections, the album almost serving as a soundtrack to a meditative dive into the depths of one’s own consciousness where long forgotten secrets of the cosmos lie in wait.

Of course, that all sounds par for the course for the genre, and kETvECTOR certainly sticks well to the knitting. Tracks like “Abiogenesis” and “Beyond the Anthropic Principle” recall the early works of Deep Forest with their resonant, delay-soaked arpeggios percolating amid light and energetic beats, the vibrant bass and harmonious synth passages working in tandem to ground the listener in spacious atmospheres in lieu of overt melodies. Others are somewhat more progressive like “Spontaneous Order” with its jazzy undercurrents of pensive saxophones and faint vocal accompaniments, the dark and eerie “Emergence” whose subtly off-key violin-esque sustain adds to its underlying urgency, and the angular synth and piano leads of the closing “Iterative Causation” creating a lush, celestial space wherein ghostly layers shimmer and shine like the rays of a newborn star. With Bennett’s tenure in Skinny Puppy, it’s perhaps to be expected that a propulsive track like “Scale Dependence” would be somewhat evocative of his bandmate’s Download project, it’s drum patterns and throbbing bass in a distorted interplay with analog oscillations to envelop the listener’s psyche.

Listening to Emergent Properties is like traversing an unknown land teeming with unfamiliar life, full of wonder and with only the vaguest hints of necessary caution. It’s certainly not a revelatory record in the annals of electronic music, rather that it represents a formidable effort from three seasoned musicians content to invite the audience on a kaleidoscopic sojourn… a trip worth enjoying.



Track list:

An Offspring Universe Abiogenesis The Epiphenomenon Spontaneous Order Beyond the Anthropic Principle Emergence Scale Dependence Iterative Causation



