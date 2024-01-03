KEN mode

Album: VOID

Category: Post-hardcore / Metal / Sludge

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Returning for more after 2022’s NULL, KEN mode offers new yet familiar rage and despondency in VOID. In many ways, it is very similar to NULL – having been recorded hot on the heels of its predecessor, there’s a sonic and thematic thread that carries through, and yet, there’s a more notable despair. The lyrical content reflects this loss of hope and disconnect, filled with begging, disgust, and resignation, and the overall timbre and instrumentation of the album echoes this further. The customary abrasive KEN mode drones and tones resound through most numbers. “I Cannot” drills into your skull with among the noisiest and most aggressive moments of the album – pick scrapes, feedback, frenetic saxophone fiddling, all of it a beautiful cacophony. “A Reluctant of Being” crashes down from the rage-drunk moments of “I Cannot” with plodding bass and fuzzed out guitar, the vocals more spoken than screamed before the climax of the song rises back up in rage.

Nonetheless, there are some novelties or aberrances, depending on how you look at it. “These Wires” is a little more post-punk meets hardcore, the poetry of the lyrics more palpable. This isn’t particularly new for KEN mode, but it’s definitely among the more introspective moments on the album, as well as one of the more ambitious numbers in terms of its scale and dynamics; one thinks of (don’t kill me, KEN mode) “Welcome to the Black Parade” if it weren’t written for pubescent teenagers. “We’re Small Enough” is the lone instrumental number on the album, something that’s a change of pace from most of the band’s contemporary work, and appreciable as a diversification from their overall admirable style. “He Was a Good Man, He Was a Taxpayer” is where things, if they weren’t already, get pretty dismal – the plangency of nonexistence, pointlessness, and post-modernity. “Not Today, Old Friend” rumbles back down to the downbeat, similar to “One of Us is the Killer” in terms of its contrasting timbre to the band’s more frequent stylings. One lone production bone to pick: why is this track noticeably louder than the rest of the album?

Overall, VOID is a worthy spiritual successor to NULL and honors what the band does excellently – rage, noise, and resignation – without falling prey to becoming predictable or boring in terms of its compositions. A wonderful if bleak way to round out the year for those who appreciate captivating ugliness of emotion and sound.



Track list:

The Shrike Painless These Wires We’re Small Enough I Cannot A Reluctance of Being He Was a Good Man, He Was a Taxpayer Not Today, Old Friend



