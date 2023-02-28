KEN mode

Album: NULL

Category: Metal / Noise / Sludge

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-09-23





To describe KEN mode as aggressive would be an understatement, and NULL is no exception. Front man Jesse Matthewson’s bellows are guttural and diaphragmic, spittle spewing out the speakers, with blood-brother Shane’s drumming brisk and pugilistic. Scott Hamilton’s bass sizzles and snaps with blistering energy, yet jane-of-all-trades Kathryn Kerr’s assorted instrumentation is what elevates the rage into a more calculated piece of sludgy, industrial noise, and it’s precisely this that makes reducing NULL to mere metal a great disservice.

Admittedly, there are more conventional numbers like “Throw Your Phone in the River” and “But They Respect My Tactics” that veer into skater punk, thrash, and even rockabilly, which does well to appeal to more casual consumers of metal. However, myriad moments on the album buck these tried and true trends. “The Tie” begins with blasts of skittering synths, sampled clatters, and collisions beneath Jesse’s hellish bellows, detuning strings and reedy saxophone instilling a sense of collapse and utter chaos that’s characteristic of the album’s impetus.

Two songs in particular stand out. “Lost Grip” debuts with guitar feedback atop a sluggish bass lick supported by a spartan kick, the refrain of “I don’t believe that you mean well” resounding over and over as Hamilton’s bass continues its heartbeat bleat, the eventual addition of Kerr’s piano coming in as Jesse sings “We deserve this… I’ll do anything for money,” further invoking the self-fulfilling apocalypse of the album. The eventual crunchy guitar solo shows a series of Bill Kelliher-inspired flourishes, a later key shift precluding the synth- and piano-infused outro. “Unresponsive” is perhaps the most unconventional number on the album. Jesse’s vocals are nigh beat poetry atop the downplayed drums and distorted guitar harmonics, the oddly terrifying catgut warble and shriek emerging thanks to recurring guest cellist Natanielle Felicitas. It’s a dirge of a song that inverts the initial glints of a mere thrash/punk/grind album, no doubt an earnest homage to the godlike sonic filth of Cop.

Amidst the saxophone, piano, cello and more, KEN mode proves they’re anything but conventional noise. NULL is a rancorous and defiant effort that screams with David Yow and Jacob Bannon-like acidity amid moments of bpNichol-esque lyricism that keeps listeners guessing and gored from album beginning to end.



Track list:

A Love Letter Throw Your Phone in the River The Tie But They Respect My Tactics Not My Fault Lost Grip The Desperate Search for an Enemy Unresponsive



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)