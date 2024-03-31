Karoshi

Album: Prey to Be Saved

Category: Drum & Bass / Electro / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-08-04

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





If you regularly haunt Brisbane’s bustling local nightlife, you may have stumbled fortuitously onto one of the most exciting acts of late to come out of Queensland, the bombastic electro/rockers Karoshi. For the last couple of years, the duo of Dave Gale and Mark Lingane has been stomping a hole into the local music scene with their adrenaline-fueled live performances, and now, a few breadcrumb-dropped singles since 2020 have finally led to the band’s first EP, Prey to Be Saved. Immediately winding itself tight with the tension-filled opening of “Jesus as a Weapon,” the track explodes into an onslaught of nü-metal riff-infused drum & bass, laced with a super infectious synth hook and richly dynamic vocals. It goes hard for the early knockout and successfully uppercuts you into the fourth row, which isn’t surprising given that the album has the added firepower of internationally renowned producer Zardonic behind it. The Venezuelan-born DJ has mixed tracks for some of the biggest names in the industry, including the U.K.’s legendary electronic punks The Prodigy, an act you can hear the influences of on the savagely boisterous “A Whinge is the New Black.” There’s a wild madcap energy to it, throwing the listener back-and-forth in a sonic tug-of-war of frantic guitar attacks, breakbeats, and retro-rave hysteria. The track is an obvious wordplay on “orange is the new black” and highlights Gale’s and Lingane’s playful sense of humor, which is as much an integral part of Karoshi’s identity as anything else. That mischievous wink is no more evident than on the guitar-driven stomper “Show Me.” Narrated by a female robotic text-to-speech voice, we get such gloriously silly lyrics like “Buying the crappy pose over, as long as you bend over / Can I uber-eat your ass? / Uber-ass! Uber-ass!” Included on the record is a Zardonic revamped version of “Monsters,” which is one of Karoshi’s earlier signature tracks. A Pendulum-esque groove-laden thrill ride, with sudden changes of pace rag-dolling the listener into submission, it’s one of the track list’s standout moments, and one sure to throw fuel on the fire of any worthy mosh pit. When you’re known for your live shows, it can be tempting to cater solely to that arena; however, Karoshi has managed to create music that doesn’t alienate either audience. Prey to Be Saved is genuinely so close to being airtight – beautifully mixed, dynamically thrilling, and heavy as hell. There’s no shortage of soaring hooks that will keep you coming back for more. As well as the aforementioned bands, fans of such artists as The Qemists and The Dirtyphonics will no doubt lap it up. It’s fair to say that some secrets are best left untold, but in the case of Karoshi, it’s time to spill the beans.



Track list:

Jesus as a Weapon A Whinge is the New Black Show Me Monster Not My Style Here



Karoshi

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram