KANGA

Album: Under Glass

Category: Electro-Pop / Dance / Industrial

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-10-06

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Although her production’s always been polished, KANGA’s Under Glass reflects a greater pop sensibility than past works, both in its instrumentation and even more immaculate production. The lyrics are still suffused with themes of longing and desire, as well as motifs of sobriety and the struggle therefore, but overall, it’s thematically less other-oriented and more introspective than her earlier works, albeit in a paradoxically somewhat mindless sense that dovetails with the strong pop elements.

And so, although starting as a more industrially rooted artist, the evolution from these earlier tropes into something a little more hyperpop and EBM-laced is evident. The punchy, rhythmic bass and downmixed percussion augment the presence of the lush vocal leads and harmonies. Numbers like “Under Glass” and “Magnolia” are chilled-out synthpop more than the club-friendly, high energy songs that appear later on in the album. “Bad Girl” gets boisterous and funk-styled, its bass synth syncopated catchily; it’s one of the more conspicuously and satisfyingly pop moments on the album, KANGA articulating a confidence and indifference that’s reminiscent of the more mindlessly pleasurable ‘80s pop acts that nonetheless possesses a certain nihilistic glimmer. It’s adroitly followed by “Rehab,” which continues the trend with the more ironically bleak and indulgent lines like “I’ve got no control… I know that I should feel bad” presenting a glittering surface with adumbrated depths beneath. “Dark Lullaby” goes more in the way of Grimes or perhaps Neon Indian, dreamy in its timbre and production. “Only Revolutions” skews more indie pop than other songs on the album, the vocals more forward and less effected, whereas “Last Drive” is almost acoustic – one thinks of some of Greg Puciato’s more melodic solo material and/or his work with The Black Queen in its ‘80s-inspired guitar-infused retro chill. It’s in these latter numbers that some of KANGA’s past romanticism bleeds through, but it’s never quite as obsessive as the “masochistic Catholicism” of You and I Will Never Die.

Ultimately, Under Glass is a well-crafted and honed album that offers a plethora of earworms and invites plenty of replay. Longtime fans may decry the shift from industrial grime into glossier climes, but such listeners would be missing out on the top shelf electro fun that the album has to offer.



Track list:

Forward Crashing Under Glass Bad Girl Rehab Romance Magnolia Dark Lullaby Midnight Horses Only Revolutions ast Drive Water



