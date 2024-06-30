Kadaitcha

Album: Tramontane

Category: Post-Industrial / Noise

Label: Ant-Zen

Release Date: 2023-09-16

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





Kadaitcha is an organic noise, post-industrial act featuring the Ukrainian duo Yurii Samson and Andrii Kozhukhar. Their music explores the darker side of archaic and modern industrial aesthetics, blending old instruments and sounds with newer digital elements into unconventional songwriting structures. The band is not your typical noise act, as they use dark, whispered vocals effectively throughout the music, and many of the tracks have a beat… glitchy and often buried, but still a beat. The sound is more evocative of past genre greats like Genesis P-Orridge and Throbbing Gristle. Never fully diving into pure noise, Tramontane maintains a balance between proper song structure and the noisy machine world of dilapidated factories. The duo introduces recognizable sounds to bring structure and progression on “Niello,” setting the tone for the rest of the album. The established formula of the opening tracks is maintained in “Knife,” “Liar,” and “Claw,” but the duo’s ability to push the envelope and heighten the intensity further is demonstrated in tracks like “Seed” and “Fossil,” where the BPMs increase with rapid-fire kicks, creating a sense of urgency. “Offering” and “Insight” are more introspective, evoking emotion through noise and longing guitar pieces. The album concludes with “Sun,” which features a more coherent sound palette reminiscent of a subdued Peter Murphy on a slow, intoxicating dirge during his travels through old Turkish Opium factories. Influenced by noise and goth rock, “Sun” provides a fitting end to the record. Listeners will find Tramontane to be an easygoing alternative to pure noise industrial, with more depth and character than a typical noise album. Wearing its influences on its sleeves, but never succumbing to the full-on insanity and unease that one usually associates with the genre, Kadaitcha provides a noisy reprieve from a noisy world with this release.



Track list:

Intro Niello Knife Liars Offering Fossil Seed Insight Claw Sun



Kadaitcha

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Ant-Zen

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram