K-Nitrate

Album: Kiloton Endgame

Category: EBM / Techno / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-10-25





After an extended absence following the 2011 release of Voltage, not counting the subsequent remix companions, K-Nitrate’s fifth full-length album keeps the adrenaline pumping and the vitriol flowing. Never a band to stray far from its roots, Christian Weber and Graham Rayner once again offer up a continuously evolving yet straightforward brand of industrialized techno and EBM on Kiloton Endgame, an album that the band purports to be a reflection of the uncertainty of 2020. If you’re familiar with K-Nitrate, then in all likelihood you know what to expect, except things seem a bit nastier this time around. From the shrill howls of cybernetic noise and noisy whiplash of “Relapse,” Weber and Rayner launch us headfirst into an onslaught of guttural beats and repetitions of steely waves of synth that slowly insinuate their way into the listener’s psyche; as the subtle variations in timbre and ambience organically move through each pulse, the track is true to its title, representing the K-Nitrate sound back in its full glory. Later tracks like “Reactor 4,” “Sub Creature,” and “Human Mask” follow with similar patterns of virulently robotic synths and intricately programmed beats, punching through the speakers like an automaton suffering a nervous collapse, while the dual assault of “Second Wave” and its shorter ambient counterpart “Third Wave” is sure to entrance as well as disturb, the throaty organic bellows of mechanized atmospheres and complex rhythms. The droning bass of “Flatline” makes for one of the album’s more deceptively unsettling moments, as well as the blunt force trauma of noisy power electronics on “Captivity” with its slight variations in distorted bass and skittering synth passages. Even as each track on Kiloton Endgame follows a similar progression of beginning sharply, gradual modulations of rhythmic and tonal structure, ending with a winddown where the tempo slows and/or the various layers dissipate into the ether, there is something intrinsically satisfying about K-Nitrate’s adherence to the tenets of the genre. More than a few times did this writer find himself reminded of the earlier works of Front Line Assembly, Clock DVA, or even Test Dept., albeit with a decidedly synthetic and modern flair – such has been at the core of K-Nitrate’s output.



Track list:

Relapse Captivity Reactor 4 Sub Creature Flatline Second Wave Human Mask Third Wave



K-Nitrate

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)