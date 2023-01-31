Junksista

Album: 0A

Category: Electro / New Wave / Synthpop

Label: COP International

Release Date: 2022-10-07





The first full album since 2018’s Promiscuous Tendencies, and the first under COP International, 0A is audibly a very new chapter for Junksista. While always pushing the envelope and refusing to stay faithful to any particular style for long enough to figure out what the German duo is or isn’t, it is a true credit to both as musicians that they weave in and out of genres so deftly. The usual brand of blending heavy synths with funky guitars and leading bass lines is well and truly back, but 0A unquestionably has a more aggressive undercurrent. While we’ve heard similar before, there’s a palpable growth into this angry and impassioned vibe on 0A.

“Phoenix” and “Fuck Your Pretty Face” are brilliantly aggressive, with the latter serving as a scathing attack on the vacuous state of beauty standards in the modern age, while “Do You Wanna” brings a catchy refrain, painted with dissonant synths while Emke’s vocal timbre provides a unique but perfect contrast to Diana’s. In fact, the carefully chosen and crafted collaborations on this album are a real treat and bring together some of the most notable female voices in the darker genres. Two of these collaborations, “Fragile” and “Moan an Ode,” as on previous releases, bring a subtle reminder that women are sexual beings too and that this sexuality does not belong or exist for male benefit – an important and timely message in a largely male-dominated scene.

No Junksista album would be complete without Diana and Boog getting to let loose on their respective stringed instruments, in this case, “Death By Heartache,” a track that belongs on any and every dancefloor. Their playing styles of both guitar and bass coupled with their crisp and clean recording techniques are instantly identifiable elements now, thanks to their adeptness as both musicians and producers. While it’s been something of a wait between albums, and there’s certainly a sense that the band may have been through some tough things in the interim, the dirty and funky aggression on 0A is a triumphant and exciting return and firmly establishes Junksista as the band that you should have been paying more attention to. To quote the album opener, “Welcome back, bitch.”



Track list:

Phoenix Do You Wanna Problems Oxytocin High Moan an Ode Death By Heartache Fragile Anthem of Persistence Beautifully Boring Fuck Your Pretty Face



Stitch Mayo (StitchM)