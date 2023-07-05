Julian Shah-Tayler a.k.a. The Singularity

Album: Elysium

Category: New Wave / Alt. Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-14

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





When he’s not busy moonlighting as a member of Depeche Mode tribute act Strangelove or writing songs with Oscar winners like Joaquin Phoenix or collaborating with the likes of David J, Lana Del Ray, or Beauty in Chaos, Julian Shah-Tayler is pursuing his own flights of art rock fancy as The Singularity, with Elysium as its latest effort. Per the website, the band’s sound is referred to as a cross-pollination of David Bowie, Prince, and The Cure, which is as succinct and straightforward a description as any, and serves to give the listener a solid grasp of what this record’s 12 tracks offer, filtered through some wavy electronics for a modern production sheen that coupled with Shah-Tayler’s nuanced vocal performance manages to elevate the album above the sum of its influences… well, somewhat anyway.

Tracks like the opening “End of the Line,” “Secret,” “All Good Soldiers,” and “Bet Your Life” just ooze with a gritty glam edge, their funky grooves supplanted by synths emulating a horn section, while the vocals bear a soulful quality not unlike that of Bryan Ferry with a dash of David Sylvian. The latter track especially glimmers with the acoustic guitar offset by an abrasive slow break, the smarmy banality of lines like “Feels too good to be bad” coming across like a silly indulgence one can’t resist, the snaky and atonal guitar solos reminiscent of Robert Fripp’s contributions to Bowie in the late ‘70s/early ‘80s. The smooth and silky bass lines, spirited vocals, and growling guitar tones of “Melt,” “Earthquakes,” and “Lupine” emphasize their cheeky eroticism, especially on the latter track with its sensual yet pained grunts accentuating to its lycanthropic ambience. On the other hand, “Evolution” and the closing “Darkling U” are notable for their colder electronic and grimier rock edge bearing a likeness to the ‘90s.

Those familiar with Julian Shah-Tayler’s past offerings as The Singularity must surely know what Elysium has in store before even hearing it. It’s all a rather entertaining concoction that serves up the best ingredients of not one but several bygone eras – the swagger of ‘70s funk, R&B, and even a touch of early disco combined with a retrofuture ‘80s new wave vibe, topped off with a sprinkling of hip-shaking, fist-thumping rock. Given the title’s mythical connotations, is it presumptuous of Shah-Tayler to place himself in the company of the icons he emulates? Perhaps… but given his pedigree and how much fun of an album Elysium actually is, a strong case can at least be made in his favor.



Track list:

End of the Line The Devil Knows Melt Secret Evolution Lupine All Good Soldiers Head Up High Kintsugi Earthquakes Bet Your Life Darkling U



