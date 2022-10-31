Josie Pace

Album: IV0X10V5

Category: Electro / Industrial / Rock

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2022-02-04





Even before signing to Negative Gain Productions, Josie Pace was establishing herself as an impressive new voice in the electro/industrial scene. With IV0X10V5 (“Noxious”), the Motor City artist offers a finely crafted presentation of her accessibly emotive songwriting distilled through the crunch and clamor of abrasive synths and percussion. From the strutting staccato rhythms and guttural electronic warbles and stabs of songs like “Fire,” “Storm and Stress,” and “Underestimated” to the anthemic thrust of “Battleground” or the marching beats and melancholic harmonies of “Vicious,” Pace bombards the listener with a carefully polished helping of industrialized pop/rock, her vocal melodies catchy without succumbing to the banality of formulaic triteness. The squelching bass and grinding distortions of “Future” mesh wonderfully with the trashy whiplash beats of “Future,” Pace’s lyrics painting images of “existential dread” and “living with the dead” that at face value seem like standard fare for the genre, but given a poetic urgency that is quite excellent. The same can be said of the infectious shuffle of “Even If It Kills Me” or “Play Pretend” as the martial pomp and bass-driven bombast of the verses transitions and glitches into a boisterous piano-driven chorus that almost shouldn’t work as well as it does. Of course, “Perfect Replacement” is one of the album’s premier standouts as Pace and Sammi Doll present a ferocious assault on the senses, their vocals soaring in harmonious power over a majestic array of syncopated electronics and drums. If there is anything negative to be said of IV0X10V5, it would be that the production is somewhat lacking in variety; not that Ken Roberts and Ryan “Toby” Hyland have done a poor job… quite the contrary. When one hears acoustic versions that Pace has recorded and released, all credit must be given to her and her team for translating them in those barest forms to the more elaborate versions we hear on the album. It’s just that the overall tonality doesn’t deviate from a particular palette of grating acidic synth textures and Mark Damian’s forceful drumming, which becomes a tad too familiar too quickly, though it does well to ensure a cohesive and consistent package. As debut albums go, Josie Pace’s IV0X10V5 is exceptional and signals finer things to come.



Track list:

I’m Begging You Fire Vicious Future Underestimated Perfect Replacement Storm and Stress ‘Til the End Battleground Even If It Kills Me Play Pretend



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)