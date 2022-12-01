John Faust

Album: Lost Frequencies

Category: Electronic / Techno

Label: Self-Released

Release Date: 2022-03-26





A piquant amuse-bouche is always a welcome surprise, and John Faust’s Lost Frequencies is most definitely a techno-laced instance of just that. Three modular synth and sequencer-suffused numbers burble along with a casual charm that invites easy listening. “Gozen Yoji” purrs with smooth lounge/loading screen Zen, brash hi-hat lending a jazzy up-tempo feel to the chilled out synths laced with delay, whereas “Chemical Station” buzzes with a more club-ready vibe, a steadier snare/kick complementing warbling synth leads that space out into expanding soundscapes – spa music meets EDM. “Analogue Walk” rounds out the EP, more sequence-heavy and sidechain-syncopated, and ultimately much more party-friendly than its more spaced out predecessor, but it makes sense within the tripartite arrangement of the EP. Ultimately Lost Frequencies is a tasteful little dash of techno that has an innate curb appeal in both its compositional competence and its intrinsic groove. Although lacking a certain breadth, its brevity shows promise and ends leaving the listener wanting more; pleasant ambience well worth the short spin.



Track list:

Gozen Yoji Chemical Station Analogue Walk



John Faust

SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)