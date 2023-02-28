Jochen Arbeit & Sonja Kosche

Album: Tier Macht Toene

Category: Experimental / Avant-Garde / Ambient / Noise

Label: Dymaxion Groove

Release Date: 2022-09-23





“Nothing was planned or predictable,” stays Jochen Arbeit of this latest collaboration with fellow sonic rabble rouser Sonja Kosche, and it’s hardly surprising given the pair’s collective pedigree – from Kosche’s years in the Berlin punk underground and Arbeti’s 25 years as a member of Einstürzende Neubauten, one can expect that Tier Macht Toene would be an especially esoteric and noisy affair. Across its three tracks, the pair utilize an array of customized instrumentation to traverse through moody streams of audio consciousness upon which waves of simultaneous serenity and discord crash and flow. Rhythms seem less deliberate and more often byproducts of oscillating frequencies, with “Isolation” providing an exception with discernibly electronic pulses supplanted by a metallic drone that juxtaposes tension and calm in a disquieting fashion. Shrill harmonics appear in “Trauma,” eventually coalescing into a spectral ambient bed akin to an organ in reverse, a metallic scraping entering to exacerbate a pervasive anxiety in the track, while “Schmerz” bears an eerie mantralike tonality with moaning pads and static titters, chimes and scrapes of what might be a guitar, somehow reminding this writer of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. It perhaps goes without saying that Tier Macht Toene is not an album for those in search of standard melody or song structure, and even those with an ear for experimentation may find some of this album to be impenetrable… but that’s to be expected from Jochen Arbeit and Sonja Kosche, and if you’re willing to listen, there are moments of deep beauty to be found within the noisy brume. Just be careful with your volume controls.



Track list:

Trauma Isolation Schmerz



Jochen Arbeit

Sonja Kosche

Dymaxion Groove

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)