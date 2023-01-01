JK Flesh

Album: Sewer Bait

Category: Experimental / Industrial / Techno

Label: Pressure Records

Release Date: 2022-11-04





This year saw Justin K. Broadrick revealing a deluge of archival and interstitial releases from across his various outlets, but this latest collection of new material under the JK Flesh moniker presents some of the man’s most accomplished offerings in the realm of mutant dub and industrialized techno yet. As its title suggests, Sewer Bait presents eight tracks of cavernous subterranean atmospheres set to the distorted and diminished pulse of persistent techno rhythms; so pure and primitive is the formula that Broadrick employs in JK Flesh and on this album that it almost defies critical judgment in preference to the exaltation of sonic experience. “Soaked to the Skin” wastes no time submerging the listener in a claustrophobic space where metallic reverb and bubbling kicks are progressively supplanted by multiple percussive and ambient layers, all dissipating to a groaning, droning bass that all but consumes the eardrums. As to be expected of JK Flesh, Sewer Bait is replete with corrosively distorted beats, often given a unique character by the fluctuations in the accompanying elements; for instance, the strident thumping shared by the title track and “Flushed Away” is almost funky as the subsonic bass and washes of ambience are eventually overtaken by a synth lead resembling a mangled and mauled orchestra hit, ascending/descending with malicious intent. Similarly, the writhing drones like pained voices in “Gutter Level,” the static repetitions of “In the Drain” like a broken vinyl out-of-sync with the beat, and the ominous bass of “Crawler” all give impressions that Broadrick deliberately drenched his equipment in acid in order to heighten the sonic malignity. Of course, those familiar with the man’s work will recognize these as vital components to his output, and Sewer Bait does offer a thematic and tightly woven tapestry of industrial/techno that challenges the listeners’ faculties while staying true to the singular vision that defines his numerous projects.



Track list:

Soaked to the Skin Flushed Away Sewerbait Cruiser Crawler In the Drain Gutter Level Washed Up



Justin K. Broadrick/JK Flesh

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Avalanche Recordings

Website, Bandcamp, YouTube

Pressure Records

Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)