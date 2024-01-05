JK Flesh

Album: No Exits / PI11 [π11]

Category: Noise / Industrial / Techno

Label: Avalanche Recordings / Pi Electronics [π]

Release Date: 2023-09-11 / 2023-12-15

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It would be an understatement to say that Justin K. Broadrick is a prolific artist as the man usually seems to have multiple album releases across his various outlets. So, here we have not one, but two albums under his JK Flesh moniker, each presenting his signature brand of electronicized power. The first of these efforts, No Exits is as one would expect – a heavily distorted concoction of mutant dub rhythms and industrialized techno that will leave your sound systems begging for mercy lest they attain an undesired sentience. Chord progressions are rarely if ever a consideration, Broadrick preferring to delve into relentless bass and beat loops that drill themselves – sometimes quite literally – into the psyche; from the penetrative mechanisms of the opening title track, the buzzing drones and snappy snares of “White Van Horror Man,” the skitters and grumbling bass of the strangely catchy “No Man No Cry” offset by groans and howls of discordant pads, to the glassy waves and overdriven dub of the closing “No Way System.” We also have the grimy bass of “My Fucking Exit” growling like a damaged engine in a constant state of revving up, as well as the unyielding barrage of metallic electronics striking the speaker like a hydraulic piston on “One Way System.” Every track goes through peaks and valleys of noisy timbres and rhythmic malice, occasionally allowing for the semblance of “music,” but ultimately and almost gleefully devouring the synapses.

The second offering presents Broadrick’s second outing with Pi Electronics as PI11 [π11] presents a steadier though no less arresting set of tracks. Slow burning dub rhythms maintain a relatively fixed tempo throughout, the exchange of slithering pads and gritty bass driving each track like movements in a deranged and percussive symphony. Standout moments do include “PI11.2” as the smearing simplicity of the bass feels reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s “On the Run” if slowed to render anxiety to outright dread, while the remix by Ancient Methods, strategically placed in the middle of the record to break the monotony, transfigures the track into something more danceable with more organic synth textures. The closing “PI11.5” slows things down even further, patiently insinuating itself across nearly eight-and-a-half minutes with guttural and resonant passages. Those with an appreciation for the slow burn will likely find PI11 [π11] the more palatable entry, while the immediacy and urgency of No Exits is perhaps more in line with longtime fans of JK Flesh. In either case, it’s refreshing to hear that Broadrick has lost none of his creative momentum.



Track list:

No Exits

No Exits One Way System Not Your Dub White Van Horror Man No Man No Cry My Fucking Exit No Way System



PI11 [π11]

PI11.1 PI11.2 PI11.3 PI11.2 [Ancient Methods Remix] PI11.4 PI11.5



Justin K. Broadrick/JK Flesh

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Avalanche Recordings

Website, Bandcamp, YouTube

Pi Electronics [π]

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram