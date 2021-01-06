Jeremy Inkel

Album: Hijacker

Category: Techno / Electronic / EDM

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2020-11-06





It is almost unquantifiable what Jeremy Inkel brought to the electro/industrial scene through his numerous remixes and his tenure with such bands as Left Spine Down and Front Line Assembly. Although his passing in early 2018 was a major loss felt by all who knew him and/or his music, his memory has proven to be an inspiration to many, all attesting to his talents as a programmer and his uncanny ability to bridge multiple genres together into a cohesive whole. On this posthumous solo album, Hijacker, all of these skills are on display as Inkel guides us through a rhythmic journey of electronic discovery; although primarily driven by a decidedly techno vibe throughout, various elements of industrial and ambient soundscapes, along with EDM, dubstep, and even disco appear within these 13 tracks – from the funky strutting cadence of “I Don’t Need Your Money” adorned with shrill glitches and warbles, to the waves of chorale pads and trickling arpeggios on the aptly titled “House Party on Day 2,” while the repetitions of “Deeper and deeper” on the entrancing “Hypnotized” add to the track’s spacey effect. And then there are the mechanoid squelches and hip-thrusting rhythms augmented by distorted voices and grunts of “WAYVY,” as well as the punchy and offbeat “Bounce” with its guttural bass and sharp breaks that would send Paul Oakenfold running for cover. Listening to Hijacker, it’s easy to tell that these tracks were more experimental flights of fancy for Inkel, the young man indulging in his eclectic tastes and honing his skills by embracing different modes than the usual aggressive fare of his primary output. One can imagine further explorations such as this would have landed him alongside the likes of Black Asteroid’s Bryan Black as a leading figure in industrialized techno, and we can only hope that there may have been more that Jeremy Inkel left behind to those of us in the mortal realm.



Track list:

Embrace House Party on Day 2 Robot Bitches Hypnotized Haunted House Lucid She Wore Blue Lipstick I Don’t Need Your Money WAYVY Dig Small Towns Bad Decisions Take That Bounce



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)