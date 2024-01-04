Jason Blake

Album: Radiant Dusk

Category: Experimental / Post-Rock / Progressive

Label: Self-released

Release: 2023-20-10

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





It’s not often at all that we here at ReGen get to listen to a release featuring as unusual an instrument as a Warr guitar, let alone someone who really knows how to handle it, but thankfully, this album features both. Chicago native Jason Blake is known for his work with Aziola Cry, but brings forth some excellent solo work, and Radiant Dusk is arguably up there with his best. The album is a rich tapestry of sound, with the Warr taking both solo and centerstage, its distinct timbre resonating with warmth and precision. “An Aversion to Fervor” opens the album with an almost frantic and unusual meter, but builds to a satisfying resolve with the rhythmic bass and melodic leads exploited to the fullest. The title track, “Radiant Dusk” takes a different approach with a more ethereal feel and something that sounds like an e-bow creating an otherworldly atmosphere. “An Errant Pawn” is where things positively soar as it moves soulfully from a walking number to a tense rolling declaration. The album’s production is pristine, allowing each note and nuance of the instrument to shine through. Blake’s mastery of the Warr is evident, and his technical and compositional proficiency is matched only by his emotive playing. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for those who appreciate innovation (and artists such as Steven Wilson, Riverside, and Lunatic Soul), this will hit the spot.



Track list:

An Aversion to Fervor Without a Murmur Misplaced Moments Radiant Dusk A Perverse Rumination What May Ensue Trivial Colloquy Seemingly Quixotic An Errant Pawn At Last Resolve



Jason Blake

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram