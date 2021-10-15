Jagath

Album: Devalaya

Category: Dark Ambient / Industrial / Experimental

Label: Cold Spring Records

Release Date: 2020-12-04





When recording in empty oil tanks and sewer shafts, a sense of industrial frigidity is likely to be inherent to the music. This medium and method of creation is formed around Jagath’s “vision of the decaying post-industrial age,” ultimately venerating these abandoned sites as the temples that give the album its name. Using their voices, found objects, and other improvisational instruments, Jagath bucks the trend of relying on production techniques to generate the high artform of industrial ambience. Describing life in Russia as “frozen for decades,” the coldness of the compositions resounds plangently throughout. Although there is arguably not much of a narrative thread to Devalaya, this is perhaps in many ways fitting for Jagath’s artistic vision of an inanimate, inhuman abyss of noise. Arguably, the problem with this concept is that the art – this album – is for human ears, rather than the ravaged, inhuman sites in which the band composes. The sheer length of the tracks, although commendable, especially given the compositional process, does tend to diminish any chance of the listener uttering the much-sought words “I only wish this was longer!” The shortest on the album clocks in at a little under eight minutes. With similar textures – again, as dictated by the method of recording/writing – there are few waypoints or motifs that recur through the album, other than the wind, the echoes, and the bite of metal on concrete. “Utthana” begins to show elements of tribal percussion, “Catu” a sense of steel drums, and “Nila” glass tinkling in the wind, but otherwise, the abyss of this album is devoid of anything quite so recognizably human, presenting as something of a singular song subdivided for the purposes of accessibility. Although all this is perhaps very much in line with Jagath’s artistic drives and statements, Devalaya is perhaps unlikely to inspire many relistens after the initial digestion even for fans of dark or industrial ambience. The craft merits praise, with full points granted for creativity, concept, and composition, but sometimes the artistic method can get in the way of the art.



Track list:

Agadha (Abyss) Utthana (Rise) Catu (Conversation) Devalaya (Temple) Nila (Darkness)



Jagath

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cold Spring Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)