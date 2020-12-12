Isserley

Album: TAPEWORMHOLE

Category: Industrial / Noise

Label: Tigersquawk Records

Release Date: 2020-08-28





The newest release by Australian artist Isserley, TAPEWORMHOLE starts off deceptively slow and dreamy before exploding into the harsh, glitchy stutter of “Panacea.” Gritty guitars create the perfect contrast to the delightfully unhinged vocals of self-proclaimed “saddest girl in Australia” Isserley in “PLEASE STOP ME,” which boasts a dynamic range as massive as its beats. The brutality continues with the moody “Treats,” which brings to mind the grungiest of the ‘90s riot grrls flung haphazardly into a blender with the spacy, dissonant vocal delivery of the likes of Björk. The first half of the album is basically a sonic punch to the ears with heavy rhythms and lots and lots of noise, later continuing its descent into chaos and creating a strong contrast between the unsettlingly minimalist synth drones and manic, chanting lyrics in “Feast,” its brutal end driven by choppy, growling synths. However, the change from here on out raises the question of whether it could have benefitted from being two separate releases or a double album instead of a single 15-song release, for when listening straight through, it feels naturally divided in half. Still, the latter half of TAPEWORMHOLE remains just as strong as the beginning as “Finish Her” continues the ruthless angst of “Treats” with a moody bass line and shrieking choruses with lyrics like “Internal agony / nobody has what I need / This eternal rage in me / A war that I can’t concede.” “Filling” tells a slow and melancholy story of identity and self-awareness, the disembodied pulsing synths highlighting Isserley’s delicate vocal harmonies. After an entire album that barely gives us a break from its nonstop aggression, it’s a nice and easy letdown, as is the last track, “Gone Again,” which evokes the most self-loathing anthems of Nine Inch Nails circa The Downward Spiral or Broken. It’s a perfect closer in its refreshing structural simplicity. TAPEWORMHOLE has overarching themes of isolation, misanthropy, and yet through it all, a well developed sense of defiance and strength. Thematically there’s definitely a character arc and more of a sense of balance, and though sonically it may feel like a very off-kilter album, that helps make it all the more interesting.



Track list:

Panacea PLEASE STOP ME Born Again Treats Clearnet Alleycat CRY_WOLF Hell Is Other People Feast Quarantine Those Who Know the Lines Finish Her Axe Wound Angel of Vengeance Filling Gone Again



Isserley

Tigersquawk Records

Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)