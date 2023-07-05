Isolant

Album: Drain

Category: Doom / Metal / Industrial

Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Release Date: 2023-02-24

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





One hopes that a seven year gap between albums is more indicative of a band’s attention to its craft, emphasizing a quality over quantity approach that ensures each new release is an improvement upon the last. Can this be said of Isolant? Well, Drain certainly retains the doom-laden ambience of 2015’s Oblivion, with crushing metal riffs supplemented by mechanical rhythms and reverberant atmospheres befitting a factory in disarray. Max Hurst’s nuanced guitar playing vacillates between tastefully melodic clean phrases and fierce distorted riffage that borders on catchy in tracks like “Death Pulse” and “Drown in Ash,” the latter veering almost into a bluesy tone, while the former concludes in grand and lovely fashion with cold pianos and choir-like synths. Similarly, the steely and caustic bass tone of “Inner Tomb” evokes the groovy precision of G.C. Green crossed with Paul Raven, while Miguel Suoto’s choral pads in the closing title track in tandem with Hurst’s riffs evoke the epic and ethereal muscularity of Bathory’s Viking era. All the while Mattia Alagna performs those deathly roars so intrinsic to the genre, occasionally reverting to a cleaner, throatier tone similar to spoken word. Alas, where Drain seems to falter is in the rather thin mixing of the programming; one can certainly hear the care that Hurst and original member Robert Ferent put in to provide some dynamic performance to the drum sounds, but they somehow lack the appropriate weight against the rest of the instrumentation. This doesn’t necessarily ruin the album, so much as it feels like an unfortunate oversight that a future remaster might correct. Still, the compositions and overall performances on Drain are strong and intricately arranged, making it at the very least on par with the debut; hopefully though, the next effort will see even more dramatic or discernible refinements of Isolant’s sound.



Track list:

The End Begins Me Drown in Ash Death Pulse Lamentation Inner Tomb Drain



Isolant

Website, Bandcamp

Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram