Intrusive Pinky

Album: I Hate You, Patriarch Fuck! EP

Category: Electro / Punk / EBM

Label: Les Disques de la Pantoufle

Release Date: 2024-04-05

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





This first release from the fledgling label founded by Jean-Marc Lederman sets an odd tone. With a title like I Hate You, Patriarch Fuck!, and the (probably A.I.-generated?) image of Jackie and Diana (pun intended, according to the band’s bio), you’d be forgiven for presuming that these five tracks are a gut-punch of riot grrl rage. Well… it is… sort of. Based primarily on loops and modular synths, Intrusive Pinky’s sound seems to go back to the earliest days of electropunk when bands like Nitzer Ebb, DAF, and Suicide were abusing their equipment and shouting over-the-top manifestos. The production is nice and dirty, the beats and the bass distorted like sandpapering a live copper wire, the resulting electrical charge sure to jolt you into spasms on the dancefloor. Where Intrusive Pinky differs is in the vocal and lyrical department, opting for a style that seems snide and glib, but probably has more substance the longer you listen… or maybe not. Sure, “Past Midnight” gives us lines like the opening “Ready to fight” and “Get out of my way, I’ll have my say,” spoken arrhythmically and without the kind of oomph you’d hope for. “We’re the Meow Meow Generation” feels like it’s supposed to be an anthem for empowerment and catty defiance (get it?) with lines like “give us girls a chance” and “sirens blaring we continue,” but it’s hard to get amped up when words about ramen, bicycles in the sky, bubble parties and hot tubs, and the shining earth light make it sound more like a lighthearted filler for a DJ’s setlist at a Hello Kitty themed club night… but then, maybe that is the point? On the other hand, “Buy Me a Motorbike!” is fairly catchy, as is “Polar Bears and Rainbows,” although it’s probably best not to think too hard on that song’s words about speedboating to Antarctica to meet happy penguins. There’s also a snarky and sexy delight to “Stuck In My Head,” as Jackie repeats, “You stole my favorite boyfriend, so I’ll take you!” I Hate You, Patriarch Fuck! does pack quite a bit into its short runtime, so maybe there’s a logic to the abrasive title setting up an expectation that Intrusive Pinky is really under no obligation to meet.



Track list:

Past Midnight Buy Me a Motorbike! We’re the Meow Meow Generation Polar Bears and Rainbows Stuck In My Head



