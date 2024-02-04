Infernalizer

Album: After Dark

Category: Gothic / Rock / Metal

Label: Rockshots Records

Release Date: 2023-10-27

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





When he’s not busy fronting The Silverblack, 5 Star Grave, or Disarmonia Mundi, Claudio Ravinale is pursuing his own rock & roll flights of fancy under his own moniker of Infernalizer. After Dark marks his sophomore effort, which by its title alone should signal to the listener what they’re in for – gloomily vibrant keyboard passages underscore resonant and melancholic guitars, topped off by Infernalizer’s distinctive voice vacillating between a throaty baritone croon and raspy wails that, although referring to the influence of Type O Negative of The Sisters of Mercy, retain a grittiness that at times threatens to overshadow the melodic power of the songs. Such is the case in the overwrought vocal fry in the chorus of “Death Wish,” though it thankfully does little to deter from its rhythmic and anthemic fury, the song ultimately sounding like something one might hear in an ‘80s melodrama. This certainly applies to the whole of After Dark as songs like “The Dark Passenger,” “Moon of Blood,” and “What We Do in the Shadows” all strike swiftly with catchy hooks to evoke the balladic predilections of H.I.M. crossed with the darker moods of Danzig. Even slower numbers achieve a nocturnal bombast, like the oddly nostalgic “This Is My Yard” with its lovely pianos, the title track’s creeping character with the line “There’s no escape from what’s in your head” resounding quite menacingly, and the lovely “Falling in Slow Motion,” its choirs and twilit synth passages along with the vocals of Sara Argento elevating what would’ve been an unremarkable track into one of the album’s most memorable. Bookending After Dark is the cinematic grandeur of “Season of the Witch” with its assertive guitars and martial drums set to an appropriately wispy atmosphere, and the concluding “Sky Burial,” the harmonized guitars and choirs almost reminiscent of the Viking metal sounds of Bathory. Ably produced by The Silverblack bandmate NeroArgento, After Dark moves at a brisk yet muscular pace, some songs ending in a strangely abrupt manner that only emphasizes its garish and ghoulish qualities. Although hardly the most essential record in his robust catalog, it’s at least a darkly enjoyable lark for Infernalizer and fans of goth/rock.



Track list:

Season of the Witch The Dark Passenger What Did You Expect Moon of Blood After Dark What We Do in the Shadows Death Wish This Is My Yard Falling in Slow Motion Sky Burial



