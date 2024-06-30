Imperial Triumphant

Album: Vile Luxury–Redux 1924

Category: Post-Metal / Blackjazz / Experimental

Label: Century Media Records

Release Date: 2024-05-03

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





The New York-based trio that is Imperial Triumphant seeks to stretch the boundaries of black metal through the lens of the feast and famine that their native state is best known for. As such, the cacophonies and soundscapes crafted are more than the standard blast beats, tremolo picking, and howls of those in league with a dark lord; no, the sound put forth by vocalist/guitarist Zachary Ezrin, bassist Steve Blanco, and drummer Kenny Grohowski brings in elements of doom, prog, post-metal, and jazz, the last of which shouldn’t work on paper, but these golden-masked players will convince the listener otherwise, if given the 56 minutes that Vile Luxury runs.

For the first half of the record, the backbone is firmly black metal, with the persistent blast beats just a bit further back in the mix. This allows the rest of the instrumentals to come forward and shine, especially the brass section. “Lower World” brings elements of doom metal, while its successor “Gotham Luxe” plays around in the progressive world. “Chernobyl Blues” is storytelling through music, as the first half is relatively soft and deliberate before all hell breaks loose. It’s as if the group envisioned the titular tragedy as they constructed this nearly eight minute opus.

The second half of the album is more atmospheric and experimental, particularly on “Mother Machine,” which feels like more of a jam session than anything. That isn’t a slight against the song, even if the drumming feels like the meme of the mascot drummer at the absolute wrong gig. As the album came in like a lion, it goes out like a lamb, as if to portray the stolen moment of silence in the city the band represents.

Originally released in 2018, the album has now been remixed and remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston to strengthen the foundations of what Imperial Triumphant is all about. Vile Luxury is not a record that is easily accessible by design – it is further down the black metal iceberg, ensuring that newer or unseasoned fans may be turned off by the broad experimentation. However, those who are willing to engage with the album will find some artfully crafted music through all the din and dregs of the city.



Track list:

Swarming Opulence Lower World Gotham Luxe Chernobyl Blues Cosmopolis Mother Machine The Filth Luxury in Death



