-ii-

Album: Extinction

Category: Witch House / Industrial / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-03-10





In the three short years since the band’s debut EP, -ii- (pronounced as “Two Eyes”) has been a steadily rising force in the French underground; with this first full-length album, it is clear that the band has larger ambitions in mind. Presenting an erotically charged brand of witchy post-industrial atmospheres, led by Hélène Ruzic’s engaging and emotive vocals, Extinction does not redefine the parameters of witch house as much as simply refines them into an enticing brew of mesmerizingly noxious aural vapors. “Take a trip in the dark,” Ruzic proclaims in the opening “Tenebrism,” introducing us to the band’s tightly knit programming wrought with layers of subtle and spacious synths that rarely veer away from the simplicity of a throbbing bass and wisps of pads, the beats refreshingly simple and sparse so as not to detract from the sonic miasma; all the while, the noisy guitars – cold, shrill, and metallic with the kind of exploratory post-rock ambience of Mogwai, while Ruzic’s elegantly layered harmonies occasionally fade into the instrumentation to create an unsettling resonance of their own, as on tracks like “Fire in the Streets” and “The Rings of Saturn.” Her voice is eerily reminiscent of the likes of Lycia’s Tara Van Flower or Strange Boutique’s Monica Richards, but is at times accented with a lithe, almost childlike tone of Cranes’ Allison Shaw. This does not belie the feminine strength of her delivery or her lyrics, as on “Slave,” which could serve as an anthem for dominatrices, its repetitions of “It’s the season of the witch,” along with its striking chorus proving among the most satisfying on the record. Similarly, the insistent and hypnotic rhythms of “Void” and especially “My Flesh” further showcase her examinations of sensuality and sexual agency from the feminine perspective, but in a manner more celebratory and inviting rather than defiant. “November Skirt” can perhaps be called one of the “poppier” tunes on Extinction for its melody and chiming guitar tones set to a confident beat and bass, while the breathy percussive loop of “Zero Day” accentuates -ii-‘s vibrant airiness, the post-punk guitar phrase ringing like a siren as the bass ascends to a furious fever pitch before all the sound gradually strips away to reveal Ruzic’s voice, naked and pleading, “I want to be tough.” Fans of the likes of SØLVE, Morgue VVitch, and Kælan Mikla can revel in what -ii- has to offer the current witchwave. The songwriting on Extinction, aided by Benjamin Racine’s thoughtful production, ensures that -ii-‘s sound extends beyond the esotericism of this particular subgenre, drawing in a hopefully broader audience, while still adhering to the fundamentals.



Track list:

Tenebrism The Rings of Saturn Void My Flesh Slave Fire in the Streets November Skirt Purify Zero Day



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)