-ii-

Album: Echoes of Extinction EP

Category: Witch House / Industrial / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-05-08

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





As the French witchwave outfit is hard at work on new material and collaborations, -ii- (pronounced as “Two Eyes”) has revealed this EP of tracks recorded during the sessions for 2021’s Extinction. Like the album from which these songs were omitted, Echoes of Extinction presents the band’s ethereal blend of post-industrial and witchy ambience, with Hélène Ruzic’s vocals serving as an emotive complement and counterpoint to Benjamin Racine’s production. Deep throbs of insistent and ominous bass resound throughout every track, with layers of discordant, shrill synths steadily coalescing into peaks and valleys of aural intensity; all the while, persistent and propulsive drumbeats – simple in their arrangement, but powerful in their delivery – drive the listener into a suitably ritualistic frenzy. Where Ruzic shines most is in her command of harmony, creating a crushingly beautiful and disquieting effect in “Under a Glass Eye” to contrast with the swells of martial rhythms and organ-like keyboards, and energetically augmenting the poppier aspects of a song like “Sitarane,” whose engaging melody and thrums of light guitar accompaniment in tandem with a notably linear progression that ironically makes it the most accessibly satisfying track on the EP. Echoes of Extinction certainly serves its purpose as a companion to Extinction, inconspicuously supplementing the larger grimoire. It can’t really be said that the album would’ve been improved by the inclusion of these four songs, but by the same token, the EP also provides proof to -ii-’s ability to expand upon and beyond the esoteric trappings of witch house.



Track list:

My Secret Friend Under a Glass Eye Sitarane A Game of Poker



-ii-

