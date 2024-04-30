I Ya Toyah

Album: I Am the Fire EP

Category: Industrial / Electro / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-04-05

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Ania Tarnowska – the One Woman Army known as I Ya Toyah – has been on a seemingly unstoppable campaign to bring her brand of industrial and electro/rock to the masses. I Am the Fire marks her latest EP release and presents a rather impressive leap forward into even more refined realms of production and performance; not that any of her past output was cause for doubt in her abilities, but with Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus sitting in the production chair and Howie Weinberg’s mastering, one can be sure that I Am the Fire stands as her most accomplished work yet. “Panic Room” offers immediate proof as the song moves from entrancing verses to an explosive chorus of scorching synths and guitars, her soulful and spirited vocals full of melodic intensity that could rival if not completely decimate any pop star or symphonic metal diva. Such can also be said of “I Am the Fire,” her expressive and nuanced vocals running the gamut from lush harmonies to passionate screams atop distorted electronics and guitar, while the dancefloor-ready “Dream Not to Dream” exhibits a boisterous chorus and some ethereal synth and vocals both catchy and emotive. The Stabbing Westward remix of the latter song promises to be a hit in any DJ’s set list, with Chris Hall even adding some tastefully subtle background vocals to complement but not overwhelm Tarnowska. The EP ends with The Anix imbuing “Panic Room” with a vibrant ambience of light breakbeats and deep bass rolls, the vocal melodies slightly rearranged to great effect. Every consecutive release by I Ya Toyah sees her upping the ante and pushing her skills further, and the I Am the Fire EP is no exception – great songs, great production, great execution. What’s not to love?



Track list:

Panic Room Dream Not to Dream I Am the Fire Dream Not to Dream [Stabbing Westward Remix] Panic Room [The Anix Remix]



I Ya Toyah

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram