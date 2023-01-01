I, Parasite

Album: Österlanden

Category: Post-Rock / Industrial / Progressive

Label: Dark Vision Media

Release Date: 2022-09-02





All good things must come to an end, and so it must be as Christopher Jon has announced that this fourth full-length album from I, Parasite will be the band’s final offering. Österlanden presents the culmination of the past several years, with elements of what would finally appear here presented on the third Assorted Debris collection; however, where things deviate and hint at what is to come from the man’s future endeavors is in the reduction of electric elements in favor of a more unified balance of distorted synthesizers and acoustic instrumentation. Consequently, I, Parasite’s decidedly experimental and progressive brand of post-industrial/rock takes on a breathier, more vibrant tonality than ever before on Österlanden.

Of course, guitarist Scott Landes doesn’t completely abandon the electric guitar as clean tones resound at various points on the album, along with the occasional roar of power chords, but these moments are limited in order for Jon to occupy those frequencies with other instruments. Such is the case on songs like “The Deciding Knife,” on which dry electronic beats contrast with the resonant chime of clean guitar, the vocals echoing with the subtle rings of a glockenspiel, as well as in the shrill Mellotron-esque pads and steely pulses of “Copperhead, Cottenmouth,” but even more especially on the album’s magnum opus “Thaw.” Over its 11 minutes, the song ebbs and flows through varying degrees of doom-laden resignation and an almost bluesy despondence, the richness and muscularity of Landes’ guitars sparring with layers of legato synth leads and Jon’s anxious and impassioned vocals. AL1CE’s Natasha Cox provides some majestic piano accompaniments on “Korppikotkat” and “Copperhead, Cottenmouth,” which along with Emily Joy’s French horns add to the album’s darkly orchestral ambience, with drummer Steve Kefalas masterfully guiding the proceedings through its myriad shifts in time signature and tempo.

Österlanden is as bittersweet an experience as can be expected, but it sees I, Parasite making a strong statement of intent that will surely continue in its successor, Winter is the Wound. The hallmarks of intricate and progressive composition coupled with finely tuned industrial production remains, but the reduction of electric instruments to achieve a more organic character gives the album its sense of finality, veering away from the tenets of one project to lay the foundations for the next. All of this helps to circumvent the sadness of I, Parasite’s end in favor of the anticipation for what Winter is the Wound will be creating in 2023 and beyond.



Track list:

Hush The Deciding Knife Korppikotkat Parallel Keys Thaw Old Blood Copperhead, Cottonmouth



I, Parasite

Dark Vision Media

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)