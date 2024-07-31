Hypervuur

Album: Ennui Machine

Category: Industrial / Hardcore

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-04-06

Author: Owen Only (owen_only)





Ennui Machine is the seventh release from Bogota, Colombia-based horror industrial artist Hypervuur, a.k.a. Alejo Klauun. The album follows in the vein of 2023’s Realpolitik, incorporating the fast tempo of terrorcore accompanied by wall-of-sound electronic industrial noises reminiscent of Strapping Young Lad’s City album. The title track “Ennui Machine” opens with a pitch-bent orchestra-hit keyboard riff – an effect, or a version of it, that appears on several tracks, including “The Attack of the Horror Rave Punks,” “Morbid Euphoria” (a great song title), and “Lime.” Fitting with the album’s terror/hardcore influences, most tracks utilize fast, distorted electronic drums, although there are some deviations from this as “It All Amounts to Nothing” has a steadier rock beat. The string sounds in this track are frantic and expanded upon during an interlude section. A similar high, screeching riff is introduced in “No Soy Una Puta Planta Para Necesitar Raíces,” whereas the beats in this track sound like modular synth parts built and looped on top of each other. Like several of the tracks on Ennui Machine, “S8a8inay”us” is a wall of noise with a dense mix, while “Su Opinión Ni Para Composta” and “The Cool Girl Exists (She Just Dies),” being a bit slower in tempo, have danceable beats and a dark BDSM vibe. Vocals are absent throughout Ennui Machine, but every track has samples looped, manipulated, and/or distorted in some shape or form; it’s hard to discern where these are sampled from, but various horror movies would be a safe bet. Fans of the subgenre may enjoy Ennui Machine, but the repetition of pitch-bending, fast tempos, and distorted drums across several tracks could diminish listeners’ interest. Hearing a few tracks played as part of live set will likely have more of an impact.



Track list:

Ennui Machine The Attack of the Horror Rave Punks Morbid Euphoria It All Amounts to Nothing No Soy Una Puta Planta Para Necesitar Raíces Noumena Lime Útero con Pantallla Yo Hago Fruityindustrial S8a8inay”us Su Opinión Ni Para Composta The Cool Girl Exists (She Just Dies) Nián el Destructor de la Humanidad



Hypervuur

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram