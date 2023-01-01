Hocico

Album: HyperViolent

Category: Electronic / Industrial / EBM

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2022-04-14





Returning with a new collection of electro aggression, the aptly titled HyperViolent launches out of the gate strong. Make no mistake about it – HyperViolent features a veritable roster of bangers. “Broken Empires” has true club swag, bits of 3TEETH bleeding through its danceable groove, whereas “Hacked Society” slithers along with the same signature energy and a crushing kick drum driving the beat. “Backstabbers,” one of the album’s singles, blisters along with a certain chiptune and Prodigy-like intensity, whereas “Lost World” channels bits of KMFDM in its brash, race-ready beats.

What’s interesting is that in addition to Hocico’s more electro/industrial focus, HyperViolent veers into slightly more metal territory at times. The cover of “N.W.O.” is most definitely a faithful homage to the MINISTRY classic, even if a little too faithful to serve as much more than a crowd pleaser in live performances. The keys and more prominent guitars in “Crown of Knives” give a splash of metalcore, and the bonus track, “Weapons of Resistance” featuring Aaron Matts of ten56., continues this slight end of album detour, with Matts’ fearsome growls leading Erk Aicrag’s more modulated rasping.

In its totality, HyperViolent plays to Hocico’s strengths and niche, and is without a doubt an album that will please most fans of EBM or industrial. One quibble is that although the numerous interlude tracks create breathing room between the bangers, one wonders if these soundscapes could have been pared down a little further, considering the identity/branding of the album. Nonetheless, reinventing the wheel is not always a necessity; sometimes you just need to blast some heavy beats and get a groove going, and on HyperViolent, Hocico has done this with gusto.



Track list:

When the Trumpets of Hate Blow Broken Empires Acts of Aggression Un Sepulcro Sin Cadaver What Are Nightmares Made Of? Hacked Society El Jardin de Las Locuras Backstabbers Lost World Black Reflection N.W.O. Crown of Knives Peccata Mundi Weapons of Resistance



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)