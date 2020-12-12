High Priestess

Album: Casting the Circle

Category: Doom / Psychedelic / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-04-10





Casting the Circle, the second album from Los Angeles trio High Priestess moves further into the realms of abstraction than the first self-titled release, which features more of a guitar-driven rock sound. The album opens with the title track in which tribal drums and psychedelic, reverberant guitars play Middle Eastern-sounding riffs and ethereal vocals, often sung in unison throughout the album by all three members, build into distorted guitars. It moves seamlessly into “Erebus” with a lurching metal riff that brings to mind Black Sabbath, but heavier. The track pays appropriate homage to the namesake of its title, Erebus the Greek god of darkness, born of chaos; built around the Phrygian scale and a harmonized vocal chant, the simplicity of its composition allows us to focus on the richness of the vocals. “Invocation” is another standout, a 17-minute musical journey that starts with sparse percussion and a delicately plucked guitar riff. It descends into an epic in the vein of Rush at their most prog or perhaps a post-Physical Graffiti Led Zeppelin with a ruthlessly dirty guitar solo and epic drums. The last track, “Ave Satanas” is centered entirely around reverb-drenched vocals and feels very much like a closure of the circle that has been cast. Overall, Casting the Circle has a tangible sense of mystery and strength that could definitely be the soundtrack to a magic ritual. Yet, as dark as it sounds, the vocals give it an organic feel, an airy sort of weightlessness, which balances out the aggression of the guitars and drums. At its core, it’s also simply a sonically well done rock album, making it accessible to stoners, metalheads, and hippies alike.



Track list:

Casting the Circle Erebus The Hourglass Invocation Ave Satanas



Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)