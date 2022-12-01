Hex Me

Album: Arm Rel Off

Category: Industrial / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-07-07





Ken Mars has worn many creative hats as he’s made the rounds in the Baltimore underground scene, with his Hex Me project proving to be a showcase for his fertile experiments in electronic noise and avant-garde industrial. Not unlike his peers in Nahja Mora or Precision Field, his aims are less centered on mass appeal as they are on dissolving stylistic and constructive boundaries, though as some of the tracks on Arm Rel Off will prove, he’s not above providing a few danceable beats along the way. For example, tracks like “Blackout” with its straightforward and almost deliberately underproduced drumbeats, the rather spooky leads and almost catchy lyrical repetitions on the opening “Abduction,” along with the chugging guitars and mangled samples of “Only Descendent” recall the early sounds of Front Line Assembly or Clock DVA, while the lo-fi dissonance of distorted synths adorning the whole album, particularly on songs like “Octopus” and “Time For Tea” exemplify Mars’ approach – direct in its minimalism. The same could be said of the closing “Maettael” and “Katzenfur,” both of which provide punchy assaults to one’s eardrums as they descend into cacophony, the bass and beats popping through the mix, the vocals seething in their effects-laden obscurity. Fans of the old-school will likely appreciate the punklike grittiness that Hex Me exhibits here. Arm Rel Off doesn’t necessarily suffer for its lacking the slickness or finesse of similar acts like HIDE or Youth Code, but it is by no means an easy listen; its accessibility is decidedly limited.



Track list:

Abduction Blackout Octopus Only Descendant Katzenfur Some Things I Will Never Know Time For Tea Maettael



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)