Her Noise Is Violence

Album: Out of Time EP / Choosing Violence

Category: Electronic / Techno / Industrial

Label: Brutal Resonance Records

Release Date: 2022-05-27 / 2022-11-18





Her Noise Is Violence has had a prolific showing in 2022 with 13 different releases. Rounding out the year is Choosing Violence, a choice collection of her top singles under one nominal entity. Although rereleases sometimes present as a slightly sly way to repackage older material, the quality of the songs and their successively rave-worthy energy makes this an ideal album to get acquainted with the artist. Numbers like “Killadelphia” and “Tormentor” throb with pure acidic aggression, whereas others like “Lost in the Sauce” and “Shapeshifter” skew into more chilled out and contemplative territory. Overall, Choosing Violence is a high energy offering laced with gritty textures and plenty of driving hooks.

Released six months earlier, Out of Time demonstrates slightly more k-hole inspired, synth-driven glam. Still catchy, it’s nonetheless a slightly more laidback assortment of electronica with a certain chiptune charm. The title track does eschew this trend somewhat, a slightly more frenetic lilt to its percussion, but it nonetheless still has a comparable Zen to its broader sonic violence. The artist herself concedes the EP employs sounds she seldom uses under the Her Noise Is Violence moniker, opting for “feeling vs danceability and DJ friendliness.”

Ultimately, Choosing Violence does present as the better gateway into the artist, even if a slightly more stochastic assemblage. It’s a compelling cocktail of energizing, electronic beats that most definitely merits a listen. Future works that synthesize a mélange of its club-friendly vibes with the subdued moments of introspection characteristic of Out of Time would be a listen more meritorious still.



Track list:

Out of Time

Nuclear Age Pale Horse Out of Time Stolen Dreams Apathy



Choosing Violence

Into the Void Witching Hour Killadelphia Lost in the Sauce No Future Rituals Tormentor Relentless Shapeshifter I Dream of Acid



Her Noise Is Violence

Brutal Resonance Records

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)