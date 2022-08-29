Helix

Album: Bad Dream EP

Category: Synthpop

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-11-05





After being relatively quiet since the band’s Twin debut in 2018, Helix – the duo of Tom Shear and Mari Kattman – returns to the scene with the Bad Dream EP, continuing to deliver variances from track to track while still showcasing the strengths of both artists.

This record only contains four original tracks, all of which bring something different to the table. For fans primarily of Assemblage 23, the opening track “Run” will be immediately familiar as it would sound right at home on one of Shear’s more recent releases if one were to swap vocalists. However, the smooth vocal delivery of Kattman is welcome and beautifully distinguishes the track as a Helix release. Things change drastically with “Slip,” where the tempo and mood drops into almost a dark pop song more akin to the previous Helix release, and also the first of a few instances where Shear’s production ability is truly showcased. Assemblage 23 has always had a distinctive style that has definitely evolved over many years, but still tied itself relatively close to the synthpop vein. On this release, and this track specifically, he crafts a beautiful, dark, multi-layered track that Kattman’s vocals mesh perfectly with. “Kill the Unknown” has a not-so-subtle ‘90s alternative/Britpop vibe that is extremely catchy, reminiscent of a Republica track with fuzzy synthesizers replacing guitars. The title track, “Bad Dream” again shifts the mood down with a Depeche Mode-meets-Nine Inch Nails jam that feels massive even on small speakers and leverages an interesting vocal distortion that make it the highlight of the record. Rounding out the release are two remixes that also keep the diversity going. The Run remix by Andrew Sega reimagines the straightforward electro track in a post-punk style similar to Sega’s former band IRIS, but with Kattman’s vocals giving it more of a Birthday Massacre vibe. The remix of “Bad Dream” by Mark Hockings switches up the tone of the original track entirely, delivering more of a breakbeat/drum & bass style with the vocals, despite being mostly unchanged from the original, giving it a dark spin on early ‘00s Madonna pop feeling.

Helix has been a showcase of two extremely talented musicians showing what they can do with their powers combined, and from what they’ve released thus far, it is safe to say that they are finding a broad and diverse voice with this band. In addition to Shear’s flexing his producer muscles, Kattman’s vocal delivery and artistic choices bring a specific mood and attitude to each track. Bad Dream shows a continued evolution for Helix, proving it a project from which one should expect the unexpected… which contrastingly, is also what we’re learning to expect.



Track list:

Run Slip Kill the Unknown Bad Dream Run [Hallowed Hearts Remix] Bad Dream [Mesh/blackcarburning Remix]



Ryan H. (DoktorR)