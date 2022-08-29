Headless Nameless

Album: Ominus Spiritus

Category: Doomwave / Psychedelic / Goth

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2021-11-05





It’s not common to see a band pivot in both sound and instrumentation without significant lineup changes, and yet Headless Nameless has done just this with Ominus Spiritus. Switching things up from their Encephalon incarnation, the band shapes a vastly different sonic experience – downtempo, dreamy guitar-driven melodies line shadowy soundscapes suffused with electronica, and woven throughout are Alis’ sirenic vocals. The “Flash in the Dark” single showcases her resonant vocals with chiming blasts and minor guitar chords atop ominous, woodwind-styled synths, whereas “Sacrificial” veers into a more subdued western melody, its folk-laced vocal harmonies and acoustically driven, minimally percussive structure beckoning to mind Chelsea Wolfe’s Birth of Violence.

In addition to the more folksy moments are also profound traces of Electric Wizard in Ominus Spiritus’ undeniable notes of doom. “Ash Palace” boasts triumphant chugging power chords contrasting downtempo, bass-driven verses. “Wrath” begins with a properly tritonic Black Sabbath auspice followed by slow tom work atop a tribal chant, and “Wild Fire” continues the delivery of doom, a purring synth line leading washed out, distorted percussion with overdriven guitar and beastly, plodding bass forming some undeniably chunky stoner riffage.

Ultimately, it’s in blending these different energies that Ominus Spiritus showcases its strength, flowing with a natural grace between these poles. If there’s one criticism to level, it’s that there are moments in some of the longer songs such as “Call of the Void” and “Ephemeron” where further editing down may have resulted in an even more pronounced impact. However, these subjective and stylistic quibbles are, if anything, minor growing pains that don’t detract from Ominus Spiritus in any significant way, and its ultimate effect is creating a bleak and beautiful atmosphere of indulgent dolor likely to win over new and old fans alike.



Track list:

Crystalline Flash in the Dark Ash Palace Call of the Void Sacrificial Wrath Wild Fire An Ephemeron Ash Palace (Frozen Eclipse) Ephemeron (Withering Star) Sacrificial (iii) Wild Fire (Cinder) Wrath (Blade) Flash in the Dark (No Light Ever) Ash Palace [5am Remix] Ephemeron (Finale)



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)