Häxa

Album: Priestess EP

Category: Witch House / Electronic

Label: Blvsphemy Records

Release Date: 2024-03-29

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





Heather Häxa and her band mate Calle Johannesson have been making the rounds in the Chicago music scene for some time, with the Priestess EP marking the artist’s recording debut. With five mixes present, “Månen” is clearly the star of the show as sustained pads, trickling chimes, and a rubbery, resonant synth bass wisp and hover atop a simple metronomic kick; all the while, Häxa’s sings an emotive melody that would surely get stuck in one’s head even without the accompanying remixes, her background harmonies augmenting the cold instrumental environment. Of the said remixes, Monomorte’s is the best known, having been released in 2022; it’s slightly darker and grittier in tone, more rhythmically focused, and places greater emphasis on the accessibility of the vocals. It’s arguably the least adventurous remix, but this proves to be a boon as the Jaywalker and Spooke-E versions dubiously take the song into scathing dubstep territory, the extreme “wub-wub” oscillations and sharply distorted synths doing “Månen” no favors. In contrast, the Deipnon remix puts forth a contrapuntal bass progression with some metallic percussion that slightly alter the character of the song.

Two additional originals further showcase Häxa’s unfettered sound, with “The Hex” seeing Johannesson provide a bit of guitar for some added bite that thankfully doesn’t overtake the mix, while “P4ӥ1¢” delivering some gorgeous vocals coupled with a shrill synth lead, creating a dynamic effect that shines amid chilled pads. Unfortunately, the CultChild remix of the latter track is almost as intolerable as the dubstep versions of “Månen” thanks to dramatically overloaded distortion; the leads and trickling synth tones are much more pronounced, and there’s some added reverb on the vocals, all of which would probably make for a nice effect if not for the excess in volume. It feels unrefined and amateurish, clashing with the rather tasteful treatments of Häxa’s originals. Well, then again, debut releases are rarely so polished as to be beyond reproach, and since the primary faults on the Priestess EP lie with the remixes, it does bode well for future releases on which Häxa will hopefully have more of her own material to present.



Track list:

Månen P4ӥ1¢ The Hex Månen [MONOMORTE Remix] P4ӥ1¢ [CULTCHILD Remix] Månen [Jaywalker Remix] Månen [Spooke-E Remix] Månen [Deipnon Remix]



