Hallowed Hearts

Album: Into the Fire

Category: Post-punk / Darkwave / Goth

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-07-31





A meeting of the minds of two synthpop artists, Alex Virlios of Blue Images and Andrew Sega of Iris, this debut album from Hallowed Hearts takes the duo’s songwriting and production experience and applies it to a moody post-punk veneer that still shows its synthpop roots. Into the Fire is smoothly produced with muted yet haunting guitar work and an overall subdued mix that allows Virlios’s warm soothing vocals to take center stage and caress the ear. The duo’s roots in synthpop shine through in the songwriting as well with catchy, rhythmic structures well suited for a dance floor. While the production is undoubtedly top-notch, for a post-punk album, that can also sometimes be a detriment as it strips a bit of natural character from a track, or in the case of a song like “Dead Within,” it can sap a bit of punch from the chorus and make this and some other slower paced tracks less memorable. A few forgettable songs aside, the album does an exceptional job of blending a classic post-punk sound with the synthpop foundation with several exceptional tracks, like “Electric,” “Lost,” and “Ghosts,” but even in these standouts, it is easy to wonder if perhaps a more pronounced bass line or guitar riff would really elevate the album to more lofty heights. These nitpicks aside, Into the Fire is an exceptionally strong debut that shows shades of Movement-era New Order when that band still heavily showed its post-punk roots but were first experimenting with a more electronic pop sound. This is hopefully just the first in much more to come from this talented duo.



Track list:

Blind Electric Lost Shatter Strange Land Crash Spirit Well Black Curtains Dead Within Change in Motion Ghosts



Hallowed Hearts

Trubie Turner (Flexei)