HAKAI

Album: Digital Threat

Category: Techno / Electro / EBM

Label: Megastructure_

Release Date: 2023-06-09

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





With this, the duo’s first collaborative effort in three years, Blush Response’s Joey Gonzalez and Hakai.exe’s Jagoda Nagel make good on delivering what they’ve referred to as “brain beating industrial acid techno.” Indeed, the six tracks on Digital Threat serve that up in spades, and although the pair’s mutual appreciation for Japanese aesthetics may not be overt in a musical sense, the persistent and unrelenting beats are reminiscent of one’s accelerated heartbeat while driving through a technological metropolis while inundated with mind-affecting chemicals – a little less Tetsuo: The Iron Man, perhaps a little more Ghost in the Shell. Indeed, one would be hard-pressed to discern any shifts in the BPM throughout the EP, but Gonzalez and Nagel seem more focused on atmosphere and arrangement to infuse each track with a distinct personality. For instance, the acidic bass of “I’m Frightened” creeps and throbs somewhat arrhythmically with the beat, the mangled voices creating a discordant, almost panic-inducing effects appropriate to the track’s title, while similar facets adorn “Abyssal Layer,” only for shimmering melodic pads and a glassy klaxon-like sound to counterbalance the grimly cybernetic tone. The same can be said of the opening title track, while “Dark Matter” immerses the listener in something akin to the whiplash motion of ‘90s cyberspace, the bass tone vacillating from deeply resonant to slithery and scathing while synthesized warbles and malfunctions sharpen its EBM flavor. “Neural Handshake” is perhaps the most sonically chaotic as grinding sounds like metal screaming in a cyborg factory give way to squelching arpeggios that entrance and ensnare, leaving you to descend into a glitch-laden conclusion; the accompanying remix by Allesandro Nero closes the EP out as an exercise in pure beat-driven hypnosis. Overall, Digital Threat is not a dramatic departure for either Blush Response or Hakai.exe, nor is it the most essential entry in either’s discography beyond it being an arresting and well produced collaboration… but maybe that’s enough, and if you’re into losing your mind on the industrial dancefloor, this EP is definitely for you.



Track list:

Digital Threat I’m Frightened Dark Matter Neural Handshake Abyssal Layer Neural Handshake [Alessandro Nero Remix]



