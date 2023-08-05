hackedepicciotto

Album: Keepsakes

Category: Avant-Garde / Experimental / Industrial

Label: Mute Records

Release Date: 2023-07-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Whereas the symphonic character of The Silver Threshold bore an almost worldly character befitting a Wim Wenders movie, Keepsakes sees Danielle de Picciotto and Alexander Hacke opting for a more inward and intimate approach with an immediacy of the space and moment reigning paramount. Of course, this is not to say that the album is a dramatic departure from the avant-garde post-industrial and darkly alternative sounds the pair have cultivated, but is rather elegantly honed into a series of personalized tributes to longtime friends.

The somber, and even slightly whimsical delicacy of “Troubadour” followed by the rhythmic thrust of gritty bass and electronics on “Aichach” open the album convincingly enough, placing the listener in the pair’s mental headspace rather effectively. There is an elegiac quality to a song like “La Femme Sauvage” as de Picciotto’s monotone French recitation and Hacke’s English croon are juxtaposed atop light synths and a resonant guitar evocative of a Western desertscape. The same can be said of the seemingly atonal progression of the bass with scraping ambience and haunted backdrops on “Lovestuff,” the discordant male-and-female harmonies dreamily lulling the listener into uneasy release, while those with tinnitus might have difficulty with “Mastodon” as the high frequencies and feedback might distract from the lithe pianos and violins subtly attempting to provide some sort of melodic anchor. “Anthem” and “Schwarze Milch” bear a foggy, almost jazzy tonality befitting the pair’s past associations with the likes of Crime and the City Solution or The Bad Seeds, while the monolithic “Song of Gratitude” serves as a requiem-like procession of minor-key vocal harmonies, clopping percussion slowly trotting toward annihilation, the grimy bass rivaling the best of Hacke’s past work with Einstürzende Neubauten. However, the band doesn’t allow the record to end on a completely dire note, even as the bittersweet “The Blackest Crow” closes us out with some gorgeous vocal layers and saccharine pianos.

Without the context of knowing who these songs honor or the specificity of their associations with de Picciotto and Hacke, some listeners will likely feel a sense of detachment from Keepsakes, the sparseness and disparity of the vocals and lyrics only enhancing the inherent vagueness of the subject matter. Despite this, one can certainly detect the emotional core of the album simply by virtue of the passion behind the performance, ensuring that even those unfamiliar with the esoteric nature of hackedepicciotto’s music should glean some value in what Keepsakes offers.



Track list:

Troubadour Aichach Anthem La Femme Sauvage Mastodon Schwarze Milch Lovestuff Song of Gratitude The Blackest Crow



